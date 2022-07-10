LAPEL -- What is known as "The Beautiful Game" or "The World's Game" has made its way to Lapel High School.
Lapel has become the fifth area school to make soccer a varsity sport, and the player turnout for preseason workouts has bordered on overwhelming.
"We had close to 40 sign up (at callouts) and 25 to 30 show up for workouts three days a week," said girls coach Chad Soden. "This is what got me excited for it, and it's been fun so far."
Boys coach Ryan Jackson, who was at Liberty Christian for 10 years, expects between 16 to 18 to play for him.
Soccer has been kicked around, figuratively, in the Lapel community for several years, and Lapel was among the 38% of Class 2A football schools that did not offer the sport.
"We just felt with the construction of our new turf field and with participation and enrollment numbers where they were, that we were now in a position to provide more of our students the opportunity to be involved in high school athletics," Lapel athletic director Bill Chase wrote in an e-mail.
Soden was an assistant at Mount Vernon for 18 years under Steve Williams, helped build a program that went to a regional final in 2020 and has been consistently strong throughout, producing a number of players who went on to college soccer.
"This was something that I wanted to do for a long time," Soden said. "Everything fell in place, and it was an excellent opportunity, so I jumped on it."
Jackson also has been around a successful program at LC (which has four sectional titles in five years), assisting DJ Callahan. He also coached girls basketball at LC and is Lapel's boys golf coach.
"The challenge of starting a new program is really cool, and starting something from scratch isn't something that comes around often, and that was the main thing that got me interested," Jackson said.
This will be a challenge for both squads, at least at the outset. Very few players have travel or organized competitive experience, so the emphasis for now will be learning the game.
"What I told the girls from the beginning is I want them to get better each day," Soden said. "We'll see where we're at when we get later into the season, but right now it's just about improving."
Soden said consistent results (wins or draws) will "take a long while," but both coaches said success in the long term is the main goal.
"We want to look like we're a competitive team that knows what they're doing on the field," Jackson said. "By the end of the first season, I hope we'll be competitive."
Both coaches would like to build feeder systems (elementary and middle school) as well as have JV squads.
The girls have a difficult opener, Aug. 15 at Tipton, a regional champion last year. The first game for the boys is Aug. 16 at Tri-Central. Complete schedules have not been announced. Lapel will be in Class 1A in soccer (there are three classes).