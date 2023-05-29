LAPEL -- Isaac Bair sat on top of a bench in the Lapel dugout staring at an empty baseball diamond. The same diamond he just watched Winchester win a sectional championship on.
The same diamond he just played his final game as a Bulldog on.
“You process it for a little bit, and then you come to the realization that it’s over,” Bair said. “We would always come back here the next day for practice, and to think this will be my last time on this field competing, it’s crazy to think about.”
Although the senior catcher will continue his baseball career at Anderson University, his time in the white and gold is over. He said his biggest takeaway from his time at Lapel is he feels the Bulldogs accomplished what head coach Matt Campbell has always preached to them, to leave the program in a better place than they found it.
“I’m just glad I can look back and say I gave it everything I had,” Bair said. “I’d do it again. I love the guys on this team, I love the coaching staff and I’d come back if I could.”
Campbell called Bair, who doubled in the loss, the “heart and soul” of Lapel. He spoke on the three senior Bulldogs’ impact on the program, confirming they left it in a better place than they found it.
The Falcons went down in order in the top of the first, and while the Bulldogs got a runner on base via error in the bottom of the inning, no damage was done.
Sophomore starting pitcher Kai Newman continued his hot start in the top of the second, once again putting away Winchester in order. Bair earned the first hit of the game with a double to start off the bottom of the second.
While the Falcons retired the next batter, senior left fielder Quentin Roberts was walked to put two on with one out. Junior designated hitter Landon Brown hit a line drive to the right fielder, and when junior courtesy runner Kaydon Sweeney strayed too far off second base, Lapel was doubled up to end the inning.
Newman allowed his first base runner of the contest when he hit senior right fielder Trey Pullins with a pitch to start the top of the third. Nothing came of it, however, as Newman struck out the final two batters of the frame to keep the Falcons scoreless.
Similarly, junior center fielder Talan Jarrett started the bottom of the third with a single but was stranded after the next three batters were retired.
Guess how the top of the fourth inning went. Sophomore left fielder Dravin Whitehead and sophomore third baseman Justin Cox hit back-to-back singles, but no runs scored after Bair threw out Whitehead trying to steal third base and Newman struck out the next two batters.
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Bair was hit by pitch to start the bottom of the fourth, but Lapel was unsuccessful in bringing the runner home as the score stayed 0-0 heading into the top of the fifth.
Winchester’s six-, seven- and eight-hole hitters reached base via walk, hit by pitch and error to load the bases at the start of the inning. In the biggest example of clutch defense yet, Newman struck out the next two batters before forcing a pop-up to hold the Falcons scoreless once again.
In a change of pace, sophomore starting pitcher Jace Allen retired the Bulldogs in order to end the fifth. Roberts moved from left field to the mound in the top of the sixth, ending Newman’s day on the hill after five innings of work. He allowed no runs on two hits, no walks and nine strikeouts.
Roberts matched Allen’s fifth inning in his first frame of work, sitting down the Falcons in order to start the sixth. Allen put away the first two Bulldogs, hit sophomore shortstop Rylie Hudson with a pitch and forced a groundout in the bottom of the sixth to keep the score at 0-0.
The seventh inning proved to be the most pivotal. The first two Winchester batters reached base in the top of the inning, and when freshman courtesy runner Tre Weist stole third base with one out, that set things in motion for the game-winning play.
Freshman center fielder Aidan Weatherhead put a bunt down the third-base line, and when Weist broke for home, junior third baseman Cody Baker fielded the ball and threw to Bair, but the ball was knocked loose on the tag, scoring Weist.
Although Baker drew a walk for Lapel in the bottom of the seventh, Allen held strong and retired the next three Bulldogs to secure Winchester's first sectional championship since 1986 and second in program history with a 1-0 win.
“It’s tough to swallow and to say, but they made less mistakes today,” Campbell said.
From the moment the Falcons (14-11) rushed the diamond after making the final out until the final Bulldog left the dugout, members of the Lapel ball club shook their heads, sniffled and mustered up weak smiles through quivering lips, knowing their season was over.
“You never know the right words,” Campbell said. “Your heart drops into your shoes.”
Lapel (22-7) was looking for its eighth sectional title and first since 2015. Campbell said if there was one word to sum up Lapel’s season it would be “outstanding.”
“These guys bought in to everything that we wanted to do and practiced and perfected it to the best of their abilities,” Campbell said. “That made me proud.”