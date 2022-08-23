LAPEL — During the infancy of the Lapel girls soccer program, many of the players are being introduced to the game for the first time, and most have only been playing since summer workouts started this year. They are learning the nuances and skills associated with “The Beautiful Game” and are becoming familiar with the sport’s terminology.
One of those newest of the newcomers is junior Maddy Poynter, a basketball up-and-comer for the Bulldogs. Tuesday evening, she learned what a “hat trick” is in soccer shortly after achieving one.
“I had to ask at the end,” she said. “I didn’t know what it was.”
Poynter put the Bulldogs on top with her first goal just 30 seconds into the game, added two more and Lapel scored the first soccer win in school history with a 9-0 whitewashing of Anderson in a game that ended with 11:29 remaining due to the mercy rule.
The win comes on the heels of losses to quality programs Tipton and Greenwood Christian to open the season. For Lapel coach Chad Soden, seeing all the work during the summer come to fruition for his players was its own reward.
“Seeing the excitement on the players’ faces, that’s what coaching is all about,” he said. “We’ve tried to balance telling them how good they’re doing and how much they’re improving. Then, being new to soccer, they come out and get beat two games in a row, and they’re certain to begin questioning themselves a little bit. This is very rewarding for them. This is good.”
Poynter’s first possession was reminiscent of her basketball talent as she drove around and between multiple defenders before launching her shot into the net for the 1-0 lead. Much of the work was done herself, but she passed along praise for her teammates as she scored her first career goal.
“My teammate gave me a great pass. I really wouldn’t have scored without my teammate’s help,” she said. “I saw it was open, I went in for it and I got it.”
Just over four minutes later, Poynter’s shot found the upright, and — at the 33:25 mark — her blast was blocked by Anderson keeper Victoria Welsh. But Poynter followed her shot and scored off the rebound for a 2-0 lead.
Lapel (1-2) came into the game wanting to be assertive on offense, and — according to Soden — the players executed that game plan well.
“We wanted to get all over them quick,” he said. “We thought we were playing at a good speed against those other teams.”
Poynter completed her hat trick 13 minutes into the second half off an assist from Kenedi Campbell that extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 8-0.
“I was really happy that I was finally able to score,” Poynter said. “I’ve been working really hard at it. I’m very happy. I just hope that we can progress as a team, too.”
The one bright spot for Anderson was the play of Welsh. She recorded 11 saves, and much of the Lapel scoring came as result of defensive breakdowns elsewhere, leading to one-on-one situations that put Welsh in a near impossible position.
Unfortunately for Anderson (0-3), those breakdowns were happening frequently.
Just two minutes after Poynter’s second goal, Lapel’s leading scorer, Krystin Davis, poked home her first of the night after a long pass from Jordan Tracy. Davis scored twice more in the first half — on assists from Sophie Goodwin and Paige Stires — in earning her second consecutive hat trick. She now has nine goals in the team’s first three games.
The Bulldogs added two more scores before halftime. Gracie Frazier scored on an assist from Regan Stookey with 4:12 remaining before Stookey herself scored on a breakaway just 45 seconds before intermission, sending Lapel to the break with a commanding 7-0 lead.
Kooper Grinstead capped the scoring and ended the contest as she broke free and booted one past a defenseless Welsh.
Lapel keeper Larissa Follmar needed to turn away just one Anderson shot on goal — from Kameron Mace at the 27:08 mark of the first half — to turn in a clean sheet.
Anderson has now lost 19 matches in a row and has not scored a goal since Sept. 17, 2020, in a 9-2 loss to Connersville.
Both teams return to action Thursday on the road as Anderson travels to Delta while Lapel visits Wapahani.