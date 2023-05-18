FORTVILLE — Lapel had one No. 1 seed at the Mount Vernon boys track-and-field sectional Thursday, but by the end of the proceedings, three Bulldogs returned home as sectional champions.
Junior Cameron Smith closed out a brilliant fourth-place team finish for Lapel by living up to his top-seeding with a 9:48.31 in the 3,200-meter run for first place, joining Bulldog throwers Nate Belvo and J.J. Baxter as blue-ribbon holders from Lapel at the Mount Vernon sectional.
At the Kokomo sectional, senior Tanner Brooks showed no ill effects from a recent hamstring injury to win the title in the 100 before going on to repeat his runner-up finish in the 200.
Brooks is one of two Argylls heading to Goshen as a sectional champion after Clayton Hull cleared 6-foot to claim the high jump championship.
Smith’s 3,200 began at a slow pace, but with his finishing kick he was able to outdistance a pair of familiar rivals for the title.
A group of five broke away from the rest of the field in the 3,200 before a pair of Mount Vernon runners dropped away and Smith had to duel a pair of Madison County rivals, including fellow cross country state-finalist Andrew Blake of Pendleton Heights during the final lap.
With Benson Davis of PH also running third, Smith held off Blake down the front straightaway for a winning margin of just over two seconds.
“I didn’t care what time it was. I just wanted to outrace the competitors and get the ‘W,’” Smith said. “Whatever happens, I’m ready for it. Just take control, stay in the inside lane and then, once I got the mile, I started hitting it. At the last lap, I knew Andrew was there, and I needed to do some distance.”
Belvo’s discus throw of 143-02 gave him a comfortable five-foot cushion over runner-up Caleb Clapp from New Castle. Belvo was also runner-up to Baxter — in his first year of competition — in the shot put as Baxter’s heave of 47-10 was two-and-a-half feet clear of Belvo.
The duo takes a great deal of pride in sweeping the throws and advancing to regional next week.
“I’m super excited. It feels awesome and great, especially being my first year,” Baxter, an all-state lineman for the Bulldogs, said. “It’s a super big deal. Nate has been the main one who has been there for me through all of this, and we support each other really well.”
Blake and Davis will join Smith at the Lawrence Central regional next Thursday as will third-place Arabian pole vaulter Jay Seeko. The Arabians placed third in the meet behind champion Mount Vernon and runner-up Lawrence North.
Lapel finished just six points back of the Arabians.
Anderson finished sixth in points and will send a pair of qualifiers to the regional round. Blake Williams placed third in the long jump with a leap of 20-3.25, and the senior will be joined at Lawrence Central by Anderson’s 400 relay team of Jaelan Jackson, Collin Lewis, Christian Townsend and D’Jon Whiteside, also a third-place finisher.
A pair of runners-up will also head to regional from Fortville as Shenandoah’s Keaghun Fitch placed second in the 100 in 11.27, and Liberty Christian’s Noah Price was second in the 1,600. Price was the defending champion in both the 1,600 and 3,200 but did not run in the latter event this year.
Brooks did not approach his seed time of 10.77, but his winning time of 11.27 was enough to edge Josiah Ball of Maconaquah by .01 of a second.
M-G will also send its 1,600 relay team to regional after Caleb Ewer, Gage Harris, Zander Gillespie and Dylan Hofherr opened the night with a runner-up finish.
Alexandria, Frankton and Elwood competed at the Marion sectional site but had no athletes qualify for regional.