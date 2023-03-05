VALPARAISO — Lapel gymnasts Myleigh Carpenter and Elizabeth Stern saw their season come to an end one step short of the state finals at Saturday’s IHSAA gymnastics regional at Valparaiso.
Carpenter competed in two events, placing 17th in the floor exercise with a score of 9.025 and was 29th with a score of 8.075 on the balance beam.
Stern placed 20th on the vault with a score of 8.775.
Only the top six individuals in each event move on to the state finals at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena.
Both Carpenter and Stern are juniors.