FRANKTON — There was reason for excitement on both sides of the net Thursday evening when the Lapel tennis team visited Frankton.
The more experienced Bulldogs clinched the team win rather quickly while the Eagles waited through a three-set match for their first point of the season.
With Ally Wolfgang setting the tone at No. 3 singles, Lapel reeled off four victories in rapid succession before Frankton’s Addie Brobston spoiled the sweep with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles in a Bulldogs 4-1 victory.
Coming off a 5-0 loss to a strong Noblesville team the night before, first-year Lapel coach Canda Martin was pleased with the rebound at Frankton.
“They seemed pretty relaxed and (played) pretty good for having such a busy week,” she said.
It took less than 30 minutes before Lapel had the 1-0 advantage.
Although several early points were contested, Wolfgang took control and sped through a 6-1, 6-0 win over Haylee Niccum to put the first team point on the board.
“She’s very efficient in everything she does,” Martin said. “She’s done a great job stepping in. Gracie Frazier has been out sick, and she’s our normal No. 3, but (Wolfgang) has been great this week. It’s good to know I’ve got someone I can lean on when I need someone to fill in.”
After a close first set, the Bulldogs’ No. 2 doubles team of Georgia and Emma Manning defeated Sloane Harrison and Emily Bilyeu 6-3, 6-0 for a 2-0 lead.
The Bulldogs clinched the team competition when the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches ended almost simultaneously.
Chloe Renihan and Gracie Lyons topped Launa Hamaker and Ann Curtis 6-1, 6-2 while Kerith Renihan held off Lauryn Bates 6-3, 6-4 at the top of the ticket.
Martin says Kerith Renihan has adjusted well to moving up from No. 2 singles a year ago and facing every opponent’s top player, including the athletic Bates on this day.
“For her, it’s the mental side of the game,” Martin said. “She’s really working on playing her game, thinking the game, planning out what she’s going to do next and what she needs to change and think more as a player.”
Frankton girls basketball coach Stephan Hamaker is used to winning, but after five straight shutout losses to start the season, picking up even one point is a big victory. He and the Eagles got that point when Brobston broke the serve of Morgan Erwin when she needed it and came back from down 1-3 and 3-4 in the third set.
“Anytime we can get a little recognition that their hard work is paying off with so many young kids learning the scoring and why there are so many lines out here and it’s a big learning curve, but I’m really excited,” Coach Hamaker said. “For Addie Brobston to be our first varsity win is a big deal, and it feels good.”
Brobston had fallen in several earlier three-set matches but learned from that experience to break through Thursday.
“In those other matches, I kind of gave towards the end,” she said. “This time I stepped it up a lot more.”
The Eagles will travel to Madison-Grant in a Central Indiana Conference match Friday while the Bulldogs will have a Madison County tournament semifinal rematch at Pendleton Heights on Monday.