ANDERSON — Their final scores were the same, and the teammates shared medalist honors, but the two rounds could not have been more different.
Lapel senior Corbin Renihan missed every fairway but one, yet kept his cool and finished with a 38, the same score as Bulldogs junior Grant Humerickhouse — whose round was a personal best — in a 155-165 win over Frankton at Meadowbrook Golf Course on Monday evening.
Frankton was led by sophomores Liam Baker and Christian Knauer, who each posted a 40.
Renihan — the reigning THB Sports Boys Golf Athlete of the Year and one of the individual favorites at Saturday’s Madison County championship — struggled primarily with his tee shots. In seven opportunities, Renihan safely landed on the fairway just once, on his final hole -- the first at Meadowbrook.
Yet, thanks to a chip-in for birdie on his opener (No. 2) and some imaginative work around the greens, he was still -1 through his first 7 holes.
“I just needed to hit more fairways. I’ll get on the range and work on my tee shots,” Renihan said. “I didn’t hit very many greens, either, but I had a couple nice par saves.”
One such par save came on the par-3 eighth hole when Renihan’s tee shot faded to the right and wound up in a gully between a pair of trees that were less than a foot apart. With almost no swing radius available, he chopped down with his 9-iron and put the ball on the green where he followed with the par putt from about 10 feet.
“I didn’t know it was between the trees until I go there and said, ‘Oh boy,’” he said. “I saw a little gap and went 9-iron to just try to punch it out of there. You need some luck sometimes, and that was one of those.”
Humerickhouse, meanwhile, was playing in the second foursome as Lapel’s No. 4 player and, with nothing spectacular nor disastrous on his scorecard, also came in with a 38, a new personal best.
“It’s the best round he’s played in practice, match, anything,” Lapel coach Ryan Jackson said. “It’s the same thing (as Renihan). He made bad shots — on nine he made a really bad shot in the tee box — but got out of it with a bogey. Neither guy made two bad shots in a row.”
Junior Clayton Baker was one shot back and carded a 39 while Kaden Suchocki rounded out the Lapel scoring with a 40 as the Bulldogs look to fine-tune their game heading into Saturday, where they will seek a third straight Madison County title.
“Pendleton (Heights) is playing really well this year, but I believe that if we get five guys playing their best golf, we’re really, really good,” Jackson said. “But I don’t think we’re anywhere close to playing our best golf, though.”
Knauer’s length put him in position for a pair of eagle opportunities on the par-5 fourth as well as the par-4 sixth. The two putts missed by inches, and he made birdie on both holes.
“It’s fun. He finished third in our conference last year,” Frankton coach Jeff Bates said. “He’s moving in the right direction, and I think he shot a 7-iron into that par-5 for his eagle chance. The length is definitely there.”
The putter frustrated Baker throughout the day. He made seven of nine greens in regulation but struggled to cash in on those opportunities.
“That’s a fantastic round,” Bates said. “When you have that many greens in regulation, you leave yourself lots of birdie opportunities. He just didn’t putt real well today. I think he underread some putts, and that cost him.”
Jett Hiatt fired a 42 and Jace Scott came in with a 43 to complete the Eagles' scorecard, and -- among the top four scores -- Hiatt is a freshman and the other three are sophomores.
The two teams had 27 total players involved in the dual meet Monday, giving both coaches plenty of depth on their rosters.
“Especially when there is no golf course in either town,” Jackson said. “Just knowing Jeff and his personality and his team, it’s just a fun group to be around. The same with our guys, they’re just fun to be around.”
Both teams will take Tuesday off before returning to action Wednesday as Frankton heads to the site of Saturday’s championship to play the Arabians at Fall Creek while Lapel will travel to Knightstown.