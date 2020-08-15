ANDERSON -- Two teams who are regular contenders at the Madison County girls golf tournament left Edgewood feeling very different about their results at the Lapel Invitational on Saturday at The Edge.
Lapel was very disappointed with its fifth-place finish while Pendleton Heights coach Hilary Slick was pleased overall with her team's performance.
"Hopefully, we can get some chipping worked out. We struggled there," she said. "Our scores -- I think that's the best we've had since I've been coach."
The Arabians scored the 13th-best total in the field of 19 teams with a 375, just one stroke back of a 12th-place tie between Batesville and Richmond.
Hamilton Southeastern won the team competition with a 313, followed by Noblesville at 320 and Northwood with a 342.
Caroline Whallon from the Millers was the individual medalist with an even-par round of 71, four shots ahead of the nearest area competitor, Lapel's Macy Beeson.
Behind Beeson's 75, junior Chloe Renihan was the next best Bulldog at 88, followed by senior Sierra Campbell at 93 and sophomore Grace Martin at 97. Sophomore Kerith Renihan added the fifth score at 104.
But the Bulldogs were visibly frustrated with their play, which came just three days after they established a new school record for nine holes of 156 at the same course. Coach Dylan Crosley said his young team has to learn to put a negative shot or hole behind it and keep its mental toughness.
"Today was just a tough day mentally and physically," he said. "They've got to learn down the road that, if they have a bad hole, they have 17 more. I saw out there today that a couple of them just gave up, and you can't do that in this sport. You've got to keep fighting, and there are more holes coming up."
Lapel shot 353 as a team to place fifth in the invitational, which featured three top-10 teams in HSE, Noblesville and sixth-place Westfield. Lapel was one shot back of fourth-place Franklin County.
Crosley and his team know the scores will need to be lower when Lapel hosts regional later this year, and he believes this team will get there.
"I'm hoping this is just a little bump in the road," Crosley said. "And that we're going to see some smooth sailing after this. I think we'll get there. I think I've got the girls who can compete for a sectional and a regional and maybe even make it back to state."
The Arabians were led by junior Grace Wiggins with an 87 and junior Kaylee McKenney with an 88. Sophomore Ashley McKenney added a 97, and senior Ryann Norris came in with a 103. Junior Kaitlynn Shamblin was the fifth Arabians player with a 141.
Monday, Pendleton Heights is at New Castle while Lapel will host Frankton and Muncie Central. But the next big prize is in one week when the county tournament is held at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
"Last year, I thought we were going to do really well, but we didn't, so I hate making predictions," Slick said. "It's shorter, so we're going to have to have a practice round over there."
"I still feel like we need work. It won't be given to us," Crosley said. "I think we can go in there and win, but golf is a crazy sport. You can see crazy things when it comes to golf."
