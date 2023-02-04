SELMA — Despite feeling like they had been trailing by 10 points all week, confidence among the Lapel girls basketball players was high entering Saturday’s Sectional 40 title game against a team that beat them by 14 points in the season opener.
So high, in fact, many players had already packed cold weather gear in anticipation of the traditional fire truck ride around Lapel following a championship.
“I had a feeling we would win, so I had my mom pack all my warm clothes to prepare for the fire truck ride before the game,” Jaylee Hubble said.
“I did that, too,” freshman Laniah Wills added. “We’ve come a long way as a team. We knew we could win.”
That confidence was there for a reason, particularly for Hubble.
The senior guard drilled a 3-point basket with 1:40 left in the game to put the Bulldogs on top to stay and complete their third 10-point comeback in as many tournament games in a 52-47 win over Winchester, the first sectional championship since 2007 for the Lapel girls basketball team.
“Since I came over here, I think this is my ninth or 10th year with the girls program, I tried to help Coach (Kevin) Brattain, Coach (John) Willis and we couldn’t get over the hump, and I couldn’t get over the hump the last couple times,” coach Zach Newby said. “It’s just so many hours pouring into these kids, the film and it’s all about these kids. That’s all I could think of was finally, (assistant coach Makynlee Taylor) gets to hold that trophy.”
It was a week that saw the Bulldogs overcome double-digit first-half deficits in wins over Wapahani and Alexandria. That need arose once again but much later in the contest after a Reagan Riggin 3-point basket capped a 13-2 Winchester run for a 39-29 lead with just over a minute left in the third period.
After facing opponents with a combined 379-212 record coming into Saturday night -- and with the fresh memories of previous comebacks -- there was no panic in the Bulldogs.
“We had to learn to battle back and to fight back,” senior guard Kerith Renihan said. “Tonight we stayed close the whole game, and they got a little streak going, but we never gave up.”
“Every game we’ve been in against a tough opponent, we’ve had to do that at some point,” Newby said. “Once again -- I’ve said it over and over again -- this isn’t any different than any other game except it was in the second half instead of the first half.”
A Wills score on the inside and a Renihan 3-point basket to close the quarter pulled Lapel (19-7) within 39-34 entering the final period and started momentum that continued to gather in the fourth.
After Caitlyn Campbell scored on a drive to open the quarter for the Golden Falcons, Deannaya Haseman followed with a 3-point basket for Lapel, Maddy Poynter hit a pair of free throws, Haseman scored again on a drive before back-to-back Wills baskets on the interior gave Lapel a 45-41 lead.
But Campbell, who led Winchester with 23 points, scored the next four points at the free throw line to tie the game at 45-45.
One timeout and a foul later, Poynter found the open Hubble in the corner, and -- in front of her own bench -- she let it fly and found nothing but net, putting Lapel on top 48-45.
“At the moment, I was just wide open, so I said, ‘Just go on and shoot it,’” Hubble said. “I’m so glad it went in.”
“That’s my kids playing basketball,” Newby said. “They know how to play the game of basketball, rotate it, move it, kick it to an open shooter, and that’s what she does. She hits shots.”
Renihan followed with two free throws with 51.8 seconds left, and Poynter followed suit moments later to put the game effectively out of reach, making a late Riggin basket meaningless.
Wills finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Poynter finished with 10 points and four assists, but it was Renihan’s season-best 11 points, three assists and three steals that were key for Newby and the Bulldogs.
“She is our program,” he said. “She plays as smart and as hard as she can and does winning plays all the time.”
It is a championship that means a great deal to Renihan, the first sectional title for the multi-sport Bulldog athlete.
“This means everything,” she said. “This is so special. It’s something we get to remember forever.”
Wills, who was not born when Lapel won the sectional in 2007, dedicated the win to her cousin and assistant coach Taylor. Currently playing at Anderson University, Taylor is one of many top players to come through Lapel in recent years who came up just short of this title. She said it means a great deal to have been a part of this.
“It’s amazing. I’m so glad to be a part of it, whether it’s as coach or player,” Taylor said. “It’s great to watch. It’s a great feeling to watch my cousin play.”
After enjoying their Saturday evening fire truck ride, the Bulldogs will begin preparations to meet Eastbrook (19-5) for the regional championship after the Panthers upended Tipton 36-30 in the Sectional 39 title game. That game will be played at Lapel on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. with the winner moving on to semistate.