TIPTON — For the third time in their four years, the Lapel football seniors were playing for a sectional championship.
But, unlike their previous two opportunities, the Bulldogs came up a few plays short.
Sixth-ranked Tipton opened up a two-score lead with a dominant drive to start the second half and were efficient at keeping the ball away from the Lapel offense en route to a 28-20 victory in the Sectional 36 championship.
It was Tipton’s 10th sectional title and its first since 2013, and the Blue Devils will host Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in the regional next Friday.
While Lapel’s season ended at 9-3 and coach Tim Miller was denied his third title for Lapel, he was proud of the way this team played and was able to navigate the 2020 season with the added obstacle of the coronavirus.
“It’s been a crazy year, not being in school in March and not having a summer,” Miller said. “If I would have bet in August, I would not have said we’d get this far in the season. I’m glad we got a chance to coach these kids, this group of seniors got a chance to play for a sectional championship three out of four years.”
Lapel won the title in 2017 and 2018, but was unable to bounce back from Tipton’s initial third-quarter drive.
Although the drive was only 58 yards, the Blue Devils chewed up over six minutes of clock and sophomore back Eli Carter scored from a yard out with 5:24 remaining in the third quarter. That gave Tipton (9-2) a 28-14 lead after burning a fourth of the second half off the clock.
Senior quarterback Sam Edwards was 3-for-3 on the drive, including a big third-down conversion and completed 17 of 20 passes for the game. Lapel struggled defensively to get the Blue Devils off the field on third down.
“It’s a credit to their skill guys and their line for giving him time,” Miller said. “Their speed at the receiver position was something where we had to loosen up against them, and they were able to dump some of those. We just weren’t able to come up with the plays when we needed them.”
The first half was a seesaw affair.
The Blue Devils cashed in on an early Lapel turnover for the first points of the game. After a Tyler Dollar fumble on the third play, Tipton drove 45 yards in nine plays before Carter ran in from 8 yards out for a 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs answered quickly but methodically.
On the next possession, a combination of Brennan Stow passes and Dollar runs added up to a 13-play, 77-yard drive. Dollar atoned for the earlier miscue and scored from 3 yards out to even things up.
Tipton struck back on its next possession, this time with Edwards finding Brendon Gutierrez for a 10-yard score.
The Blue Devils forced a Lapel punt but turned it over themselves just two plays later. After Edwards hit Nate Powell, the ball came loose and Alan Buzan recovered at the Tipton 35-yard line. Four plays later, Stow scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game at 14-14 early in the second quarter.
Tipton took the lead with 2:24 left in the half as Edwards took advantage of another short field following a partially blocked punt and hit Drew Pearce for a 20-yard score and a 21-14 halftime edge.
Seniors Parker Allman and Tanner Mroz were among the strong senior class who played their final game Friday night and both went out in strong fashion. Mroz caught three passes for 84 yards, and Allman recorded his 14th sack, caught seven passes for 53 yards and added a 45-yard run.
“When we needed a play all year long, in previous years, and all night long, they were always able to come up with the play,” Miller said. “Tonight, we were just a play or two short.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.