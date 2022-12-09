LAPEL – Trust the process.
Lapel coach Kevin Cherry is preaching that hard in these first few weeks of the season, and he believes his players are buying in.
The Bulldogs lost 53-32 to Wapahani on Friday night to fall to 0-4, but there were bright spots that weren’t visible in the season’s first three games.
The Lapel offense hasn’t clicked yet. But against a Wapahani team that scored 80 in one game last week, the Bulldog defense showed up.
Team co-captain Nick Witte played a big role in that defensive effort, and he also scored 12 points, nine in the second half.
Bode Judge was aggressive on the boards.
And the Bulldogs were collectively more aggressive on the offensive end, illustrated by the fact they got into the double-bonus in the second quarter.
Cherry was leaning on those positives after a 21-point loss.
“That first half, I thought defensively, that’s as good as we’ve been all year long,” Cherry said. “I thought as a program that we got better tonight. We battled, and I’m really proud of our guys’ effort.
“Our kids are getting better, and our locker room culture is fantastic.”
The Bulldogs played without Brode Judge, who has been sick this week.
Lapel trailed by two points after one quarter, and the margin was the same at halftime. Then the Bulldogs outscored Wapahani 8-2 early in the third quarter, led by Witte and Judge. Witte hit a 3 from the corner right out of halftime, and then Judge got a rebound at the other end and scored inside to make it 21-18.
Judge scored again three possessions later, laying in an easy two off a nifty pass in the paint from Witte. That made it 26-25 Lapel.
But that was largely the end of the road, as the visiting Raiders reeled off 16 straight points spanning the last few minutes of the third quarter and the first few minutes of the fourth.
Wapahani’s leading scorer, Isaac Andrews, finished with 18. But five of those came at the free throw line in the fourth quarter. He struggled to get good looks at the basket as Witte, Gabe Simons and others guarded him. Andrews, a junior, surpassed the 1,000-point mark in career points last week.
Instead, Aidan Franks hurt the Bulldogs more. The senior sharpshooter finished with 25 points.
Franks hit 3-pointers on the Raiders’ first two possessions of the night. After that, points were hard to come by for Wapahani for much of the first half.
“Nick Witte was fantastic tonight,” Cherry said. “He started out chasing their leading scorer, and he just did a fantastic job. I thought Gabe Simons came in and did a good job of chasing him at times.”
Bode Judge finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Five of his points were from the free throw line, and one of his field goals was off an offensive rebound.
“Bode Judge was a monster on the glass tonight,” Cherry said. “His effort was sky high.”
Wapahani won the JV game 41-28. The Raiders were led by freshman Eli Andrews’ 16 points, while Quinn Wilkins and Luke Jones each scored 9 for the Bulldogs.