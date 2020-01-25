NEW CASTLE — Lapel is in the middle of perhaps the toughest portion of its schedule, including five straight true road games.
Heading into Saturday night 0-2 in those games, a road win at New Castle was just what Lapel needed to regroup and give itself the confidence to finish the road trip on a high note.
The Bulldogs were able to stave off a late New Castle push led by junior Cole McDaniel to earn a 59-54 win, improving to 9-7 on the year and 4-4 on the road.
“I think (the win) is important to the kids because we lost the last two, and fairly bad last Friday,” Lapel coach Jimmie Howell said. “They needed this win. It gives them a little bit more confidence...Hopefully this will build up our confidence.”
Lapel’s balance on offense made it tough on New Castle’s defense. Carson Huber led Lapel with 13 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Huber knocked down all six of his free throws in the clutch to help the Bulldogs seal the win.
“This was big for our confidence,” Huber said. “We needed a big road win, and I think will get us going. We should start playing better after this. We played good defensively tonight, and we’re just going to try to keep that up all season.”
Kolby Bullard scored eight of his 12 points in the opening frame as Lapel built an early cushion in the first half.
The Bulldogs built their lead to as many as 14 points in the second quarter thanks to their defense. Lapel held New Castle scoreless for six straight minutes of game time, contesting shots inside and sticking close to the Trojans’ shooters.
Offensively, Lapel tried to work the ball into the post, using the height advantage of Bryce Carpenter and Gage White, both of whom are listed at 6-foot-5. Carpenter was doing a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs as they built their lead and never trailed after the Trojans went up 2-0 early.
Carpenter finished with nine points and a couple of blocks, including a rejection with under two minutes to go in the fourth that preserved a late eight-point lead.
The Trojans (8-7) did anything but roll over at home.
Trailing by double digits for most of the middle two quarters, New Castle found a spark when McDaniel got into a rhythm in the fourth quarter.
McDaniel scored 13 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth as New Castle tried to rally. Eight of those points came in the last four minutes when Lapel was zeroing in on shooters in the corners, leaving some open driving lanes and relying on their bigs to help.
“We were trying to stop the corner 3 because they like to drive and kick, but we were just trying to have the big guys help on (McDaniel),” Huber said. “We were trying to get through every screen, and Blake (Mills) did a good job on him.
“He’s a good player, though, and props to him, he had a good game.”
Despite a couple of late turnovers that left the door open for New Castle, Lapel got the stops needed on defense to finish off the win with the help of Huber’s free-throw shooting.
“We tried to force the issue two or three times when we were up about 10, and they got the steal. After that, we played with a little bit more poise,” Howell said. “We still had some turnovers that we were lucky to get away with there at the end, but when the ball is in the right people’s hands, we play with poise.”
Next up, the Bulldogs will play their third of five straight road games when they visit Eastern Hancock at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
