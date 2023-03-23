LAPEL — Spurred on by cross country success, Lapel juniors Cameron Smith and Braxton Burress are working hard to carry on that momentum and confidence into the spring track-and-field season.
“Those two, they’re like this year-round,” Lapel track coach Tim Miller said. “If it’s 10 degrees, they’re out running the town every day after school. I’d watch them. Whatever success they have in track this year, they will have earned.”
In addition to running all over their West Madison County town, the two ran together for a two-mile cooldown following Thursday’s dual meet against Elwood and, after talking about their season, immediately checked their watches and set out to continue their evening run on the streets around the high school.
“You can tell the difference from cross country to now,” Burress said. “All that speed work we’ve put in makes us a lot faster now.”
That extra effort is paying early dividends as Smith and Burress finished first and second in two races and contributed to a pair of relay wins for the Bulldogs in an 85-33 season-opening win over the Elwood Panthers.
Lapel also took the girls meet 69-42, with veteran Hannah Combs dominant in the distance races — she won the 3,200-meter relay, the 1,600 and the 800 — and newcomer Amyiah Nunn doing well in the sprints.
Both Smith and Burress advanced to semistate in the fall with Smith moving on to the state cross country finals. Smith said the improvements made by Burress over the last year have helped push them both to be better runners.
“It’s a game changer, especially for us this winter,” Smith said. “We were separated a little bit last season, but he’s made a huge jump and when it’s cold and it sucks, you’ve got a partner to go out and grind with. It’s a huge difference.”
Smith took first place in both the 1,600 and 800 with Burress close behind and fellow Bulldog Simon Nickelson running a strong third. The trio also led the Bulldogs to wins in the 3,200 and 1,600 relays. The latter was a close race until Burress and Smith took the baton for the final two laps, and Lapel won going away.
Nunn, recruited by girls coach Chad Soden to join the team, displayed the speed she usually shows off on the basketball court and softball diamond for the Bulldogs. She won the 400- and 200-meter sprints, the latter a narrow victory over teammate Elizabeth Stern. Her coach believes the sophomore has great potential in the sport.
“She had a good night. She’s a natural athlete,” Soden said. “She doesn’t realize how athletic she really is. When she gets that figured out and really wants to work at it, she can be really good.”
The Elwood girls had a pair of impressive performances from juniors Alivia Boston and Savannah Garcia.
Boston swept the throws for the Panthers, taking the shot put with a distance of 29-foot-5 and the discus at 96-7, bettering runner-up and teammate Ellie Laub by nearly 48 feet, and Garcia took blue ribbons in the long jump (13-8) and in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.
“(Boston) is sitting in a very good spot right now,” Elwood coach Tom Prince said. “She’s new to shot put but was already fourth at Taylor University, and with a little form and technique work, she could be a regional qualifier. (Garcia) is a competitor. Every time she steps out there, she is 100% out there all the time.”
Alex Munoz was a two-time winner for the Panthers boys, leading the 400 relay team to the finish line and taking the long jump with a distance of 16-3 while Gabe Thomason took the 3,200-meter run, the first blue ribbon of his career.
Other Lapel winners for the boys included Nate Belvo with a sweep of the discus and shot put, Nolan Donavan (110 hurdles), Landon White (100 and 200), Luke Jones (high jump, 300 hurdles) and Elijah Stires (400). Ella Kobli (high jump), Regan Stookey (100) and Sophie Goodwin (3,200) also brought home first-place finishes for the Bulldogs girls.
Lapel will visit Frankton on Wednesday for a dual meet while the Panthers will travel to Monroe Central on April 4 following spring break.