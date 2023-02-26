INDIANAPOLIS — The girls basketball team was not the only Lapel athletics group competing in a state tournament Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs gymnastics duo of juniors Myleigh Carpenter and Elizabeth Stern were in action Saturday afternoon at the Lafayette Sectional, and both did well enough to advance to the Valparaiso Regional.
With a score of 9.075, Carpenter earned the runner-up spot on the balance beam, and she also placed fifth in the floor exercise at 8.775 and will move on in both events. Stern was sixth on the vault with a score of 8.850 and will also advance.
The top six in each event and in the all-around at sectional compete at regional. Carpenter was 10th in the all-around.
Regional is scheduled for noon Saturday at Valparaiso.
Pendleton Heights junior Jacob Simpson competed Friday evening at the boys state swimming finals preliminaries but came up short in moving on to Saturday’s finals.
His best opportunity to advance was in the 100-yard backstroke where Simpson was seeded 16th, with the top 16 finishers qualifying for the finals. However, he placed 20th with a time of 52.93, just over a half-second away from advancement.
Seeded 20th in the 100-yard butterfly, he bettered his sectional time by .22 of a second but placed 20th, just .41 seconds away from moving on.