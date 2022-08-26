FRANKTON — Even in the great rivalry Frankton and Lapel share, it has been a number of years since their annual football meeting carried as much excitement as the latest installment Friday at Otis Cress Field.
The Eagles were coming off a road win over powerful Tipton, and the Bulldogs suffered a one-sided loss to Hamilton Heights last week, setting up a much-anticipated Week 2 meeting.
Although the Eagles came up short on this night, the game largely lived up to the hype.
Lapel running back Tyler Dollar rushed for 233 yards and a score, and junior defensive lineman Matthew Carpenter short-circuited Frankton’s comeback efforts in the second half as the Bulldogs dropped Frankton 21-7.
Both teams are 1-1 on the young season.
The Bulldogs have beaten Frankton 14 straight times dating back to 2012, but unlike the last 13 meetings which had been won by an average of 28.3 points, the Eagles were in this one until very late in the game.
Lapel opened the scoring on its first possession after forcing an Eagles punt. The Bulldogs drove 10 plays — with Dollar carrying the ball six times for 35 yards — and Luke Alexander capped the drive with a 4-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
After an exchange of punts, Frankton evened things up with a fourth-and-goal conversion by Gage Rastetter. Facing a fourth-and-goal at the 1, Rastetter escaped multiple defenders before breaking around the right end and dove to the pylon to tie the game.
The Eagles could not take advantage of an Austin Nunley interception — his third in the first two games — and were forced to punt.
While Bradyn Douglas pinned the Bulldogs at their own 9 with a 49-yard punt, that did not faze Dollar one bit.
Dollar broke a tackle and sprinted into the clear 91 yards for the go-ahead Lapel score to make it 14-7. Although he was shaken up late in the second quarter and sat out the final Bulldogs’ series, Dollar made it to halftime with 170 yards on 15 attempts.
The Eagles forced a Bulldogs’ punt to open the third quarter and, thanks to a Lapel penalty, drove into the red zone. But Bruin White sacked Rastetter and forced a fumble that was recovered by Chandler Lowes to end the threat.
Lapel then drove 78 yards in 18 plays with Alexander scoring again, this time from a yard out, to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 21-7. The Bulldogs were given new life after being forced to punt. But Douglas muffed the punt, and it was recovered by Lapel’s Tyler Lutz.
The ensuing Frankton possession saw Carpenter break through with consecutive sacks to force a punt.
While the Eagles’ defense kept Lapel out of the end zone the rest of the night, Frankton could not break through. A 36-yard Rastetter gallop got Frankton deep into Lapel territory, but pressure from Carpenter and the Bulldogs ended the threat.
The Eagles will remain at home next Friday as they open their Central Indiana Conference schedule against Elwood, and Lapel will travel to Shenandoah for Week 3.