For the fall of 2022, a third area school has thrown its hat in the ring and will field a girls soccer team.
Seeing high interest from its student athletes, Lapel will begin play this season joining Anderson and Pendleton Heights as the only schools in Madison County fielding girls-only soccer programs. The school saw 40 girls show up for an initial call-out meeting and between 25 and 30 during summer workouts.
Meanwhile, Pendleton Heights has lost sophomore standout Katie Coleman to injury and will need to replace keeper Kieli Ryan but does return area player of the year Kaitlyn Prickett, playmaker Isabelle Phillips and a wealth of experienced talent.
Anderson will look to rebound after a winless 2021 campaign but graduated five seniors from last year’s team, including all-area keeper Jazmen Fleming.
Here is a glance at the three girls soccer teams set to take the pitch this fall:
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Jacob Boggs; 2021: 0-9; Key Losses: Alexis Verastegui, Reality Golden, Brylee Flanagan, Kenia Jordan, Jazmen Fleming; Expected to Return: Talaysha Simonds, Megan Cordero, Kameron Mace, Fatima Carreon, Mackenzie Castanada, Azeneth Pacheco, Victoria Welsh, Kadence McDonald
LAPEL
Head Coach: Chad Soden (1st Season); 2021: N/A; Newcomers to Watch: Maddy Poynter, Kerith Renihan, Krystin Davis, Gwyn Fisher, Tara Dellinger, Jordan Tracy; Potential Breakout: Sophie Goodwin, Avery Owen
Season Outlook: “To this point, our goals have centered around improvement.,” Soden said in an email. “We are just trying to build a skill base and an understanding of how to play. Our focus is to just continue to improve in those areas every day. We think our continued improvement will lead us to being a competitive team. The girls have been working really hard all summer, and we are excited for the season.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Mark Davy (10th season); 2021: 9-7-1; Key Losses: Kieli Ryan, Katie Coleman (injury); Key Returning Athletes: Kaitlyn Prickett, Ellie Manchess, Charlie Cannady, Zoe Welch, Alex Creel, Isabelle Phillips, Ava Chamberlain; Newcomers to Watch: Anika Long, Olivia Hart, Priscilla Barajas, Courtney Prickett, Annabelle Kail; Potential Breakout: Lyza DeShong
Season Outlook: “The girls are excited to get this season started. They've put high expectations on themselves to be better and to continue to raise the standard of Pendleton Heights Lady Arabians soccer both on and off the field,” Davy said. ”We've talked a lot about great teams being made of great teammates -- supporting, encouraging and challenging each other every day to be their best. If this group can truly come together like they are starting to, the sky's the limit for them and for our success this year. We want to get back to the top of our conference and bring home a conference championship this year, play for and win our conference bell (traveling trophy) and make some noise in our sectional and advance one game at a time.”