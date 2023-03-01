PARKER CITY — The Lapel and Alexandria boys basketball teams met each other Wednesday in the first round of Sectional 40 at Monroe Central.
When the final buzzer rang through the gym, the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 63-54.
Lapel (12-12) opened the game with a three by sophomore Brode Judge. Then Judge hit a jump shot. Then he completed a fast break slam dunk. He was a handful for the Tigers’ defense.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “But all props to my team for finding me.”
The rest of the first half was a contested game as turnovers hit both teams. Then the Tigers (8-16) began to claw their way back. With a minute left in the first half, they were only down one point.
But then a 3-pointer from Bulldogs freshman Devin Craig put the team up six going into the locker room. Lapel coach Kevin Cherry credits Craig.
“I really thought Devin Craig made a big-time shot at the end of the half, which was a big play by a freshman,” Cherry said. “I thought his minutes were really good tonight in his first sectional action. So proud of Devon for bouncing back, you know, coming out of an injury and not playing a lot this year. I thought he was good at his role.”
Coming out of halftime, Lapel continued to show its offensive skill. But their ability to score was not the only Bulldog strength. They were able to find open shooters on different parts of the court.
Cherry believes this was a big part of the win
“We are trying to be unselfish,” Cherry said. “That’s a message we’ve stressed all season long is trying to find that extra one. That makes you hard to guard but I thought our guys were good tonight. What a tremendous effort by Alexandria. Coach (Marty) Carroll does a fantastic job. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him.”
In the end, the Tigers fought their way back within five points with 1:10 remaining. But fouls and turnovers haunted them in the final minute.
One thing that was consistent for both teams was the turnout. By the cheers and boos, you could not tell which side had more fans. Judge appreciates the support.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s such a great fanbase. They’re always here. They travel so well, and you saw it with the girls’ state championship.”
Judge led the Bulldogs with 22 points. Senior Jaden Cash added 18. The Tigers were led by senior Braxton Pratt. He finished with 13 points.
The Bulldogs will face the winner of Wapahani (21-1) and Monroe Central (10-14) on Friday evening.