PENDLETON — At the tail end of a busy stretch of games, Lapel found itself in an early inning slugfest with its Madison County rival from Pendleton Heights, which threatened to test the limits of its exhausted pitching staff. Coach Matt Campbell needed a relief pitcher to quiet down the Arabians’ bats and eat up some innings at the same time.
It is just the situation Quentin Roberts looks forward to.
The southpaw silenced the Arabians’ offense while the Lapel bats rolled up 12 hits and scored 11 times, and the Bulldogs knocked off their county neighbors 11-7 for their second victory over PH this season.
Lapel (18-6) picked up its second win in as many days — in its fifth game in the last five days — while the Arabians (9-11) dropped their third straight and fifth in six games.
Lapel also defeated the Arabians 7-0 during the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament.
With one out in the third inning, Brayden Stevenson chased Lapel starter Cody Baker with an RBI double to tie the game at 6-6, prompting Campbell to make the change.
“He was phenomenal,” Campbell said. “We had 10 games in 10 days, and this was sort of the tail end of that. We have Monday still, but sore on arms and guys kind of hanging, Cody competed and did exactly what we wanted him to do. He stayed in the zone, but they were hitting him hard. Q came in and did a phenomenal job.”
Roberts induced Jalen Jordan to pop out harmlessly and struck out Jordan Williamson to end the threat.
The senior lefty retired the next six batters before yielding one run in the sixth, but bounced back to retire the side in order in the seventh.
Despite the early offensive fireworks from both lineups, Roberts was not intimidated as he toed the rubber.
“Honestly, I like those positions more,” he said. “My two starts have been my worst outings, but my best outings have been when I come in to shut the door. That’s where I feel more comfortable, coming in, shutting the door and saying, ‘This is my place. You can’t score.’”
In his 4 2/3 innings of relief Friday, he allowed just two hits and one run while striking out seven batters and walking none. The only baserunners he surrendered came in the sixth when the Arabians scored a run on a Spencer Leppink grounder.
His catcher said Roberts, who is not an overpowering presence on the mound, has an intangible skill that is tough to beat.
“His confidence makes him tough to hit,” senior Isaac Bair said. “I call a pitch, and he throws every pitch with confidence. He thinks he’s the best pitcher out there. That just helps us out every time.”
The Bulldogs scored two runs in each of the first three innings, before plating three more in the fourth. In their first four at-bats, Rylie Hudson drove in three runs, Talan Jarrett scored three times — from the ninth spot in the order — and Owen Imel reached base four times.
Bair, the team’s clean-up hitter, came up three straight times with the bases loaded. He picked up an RBI the hard way in the second when he was hit by a pitch but flew out to leave the runners aboard in the third and the fourth.
When he got a fourth opportunity in the sixth, he did not miss. The Anderson University commit lined a two-run double to right-center to give his pitcher a little breathing room.
In addition to being hit by a pitch, Bair was also wincing from a number of foul tips. But coming through with the big hit made it all worth it.
“I’ve been struggling a little bit at the plate, and I’ve been working every day at practice and after practice,” he said. “When I got that slider away, I drove it that way, and it was kind of a sigh of relief after some tough breaks.”
Pendleton Heights scored a run in the first on an RBI triple by Nate Gilmet before rallying for three runs in the second. Green, Jordan and Ricky Howell each doubled home a run for the Arabians before Green and Stevenson knocked in runs in the third inning.
That was when Roberts entered the game.
“Whatever energy he brings, everybody follows him and everyone loves feeding off of what he has,” Campbell said. “That was the story tonight.”
The Arabians will travel Saturday to the Mooresville Invitational while Lapel will return to action Monday when it travels to New Castle.