LAPEL — Even in a steady downpour, the Lapel seniors lingered on the field at the Boneyard following the end of their football season.
Holden Harless had just returned from a spinal surgery and was the final player to wander to the midfield stripe and pat the Bulldog one last time.
A cool and damp evening perfectly matched the dreary mood of Lapel football fans Friday night as the Bulldogs football season came to an end in a 46-14 loss to Eastbrook.
But it was also a time to look back on the careers of 21 seniors for the Bulldogs, whose careers spanned the program’s last sectional championship in 2018, four straight winning seasons and a 31-15 overall record.
“We graduate a very large senior class, a group that has the highest winning percentage over four years of any group that has gone through Lapel,” coach Tim Miller said. “That being said, we also have a lot of guys coming back.”
The undefeated and top-ranked Panthers were relentless with their fast-paced offense, barely letting the referee place the ball before they were ready to start the play. The style and substance — Eastbrook rushed for 170 yards in the first half — had the Bulldogs on their heels from the opening kickoff.
“They do what the No. 1 team in the state does,” Miller said. “They are a phenomenal football team, and we knew we would have to be at our best.”
Eastbrook scored on its first three possessions — two touchdowns from Isaiah Dalton and another by quarterback Jeff Engle — and added a fourth score just before halftime on a 5-yard run from Raef Biddle for a 27-0 halftime lead.
By comparison, Lapel (8-3) managed just 67 yards of offense at the break, and senior quarterback Brennan Stow was 1-of-12 for 7 yards. Stow was intercepted once as the result of a frequent occurrence in the rain — the ball glanced off his intended receiver’s hands.
“We told our guys this week that the most impressive thing about (Eastbrook) is they’re big, but you’re not going to be overwhelmed by their size,” Miller said. “But all 11 guys they have on the field are full-speed, all the time.”
After the Panthers struck on their opening second-half possession, Stow and the Lapel offense — playing without injured star junior running back Tyler Dollar — did start finding gaps in the Panthers’ pass defense.
Stow hit Rylie Hudson over the middle and, after breaking three tackles, Hudson snaked his way into the end zone for the first Bulldogs score with 5:38 left in the third period. Earlier in the drive, the two hooked up on a 30-yard gain to convert a fourth-and-20.
That celebration was muted when Eastbrook’s Devin Stupples gathered up Lapel’s attempted onside kick and sprinted 53 yards for a touchdown. Late in the third quarter, the Panthers activated the running clock mercy rule on a 1-yard run from Jason Hale.
Lapel senior Kyle Shelton capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:03 left in the game. Shelton finished with 94 yards on 23 carries.
Eastbrook (10-0) will travel to Tipton for the Sectional 36 championship after the Blue Devils routed Alexandria 44-18 Friday night.
