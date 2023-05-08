LAPEL — Sophomore Ava Everman led the Lapel softball team with four hits, including her first career homer in Monday’s 16-6 run-rule victory over Wapahani.
After Lapel’s infield composed a 4-6 double play to get the lead runner in the third inning, Wapahani (7-9) rallied and hit around to take a 6-0 lead on RBI knocks from Lauren and Megan Luce.
“So when we have bad innings, we kind of get down on ourselves,” Everman said. “Being able to come back and play as a team is a really good thing to happen for us.”
Lapel (10-8) retaliated with a nine-run, two-out rally in the bottom of the third inning. Three straight singles by Tatum Harper, Everman and Hannah Laughlin put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. Everman and Laughlin subsequently scored on consecutive wild pitches, and Karlie Jennings blasted a two-run single off the fence in left-center.
Freshman Paige Stires later hit an RBI single to take the lead. Jennings and Stires combined to go 6-for-8 with three hits each and five total RBI for the Bulldogs. Once the lineup flipped back to the top, Everman hit a two-run single to center field, which made the Lapel dugout and faithful home crowd simultaneously erupt.
“Basically, I just went up there waiting to get a good pitch until I found one that I thought I could really drive,” Everman said of her plate approach.
In the fourth inning, Lapel senior Jordan Tracy tacked on a sacrifice fly, and Kyrstin Davis beat out an infield single to drive in Laylah Gore and extend the lead to 11-6.
Everman led off the fifth inning with her first home run over the fence in right-center. The sophomore finished 4-for-5 with three RBI in the victory.
“I was, like, sprinting to second base,” Everman explained hysterically. “I was like ‘Oh, my gosh’. I’ve had many close times where I was like ‘dang it,’ but that was actually insane.”
“Oh, my gosh, Ava,” Balbach said. “She has been clutch, solid and stays inside of that ball so well. It is almost expected to hit those gaps when she is up. She has been so clutch all year, even her home run was a line drive that she found over the plate. Awesome night for her.”
With two outs in the sixth inning, Taylor Mroz launched a two-run homer over the fence in left-center for the walk-off win. Despite a lack of plate appearances, Balbach has noticed the improvement in Mroz’s swing and was not stunned by the walk-off homer. Lapel’s lineup combined for 19 hits and 16 unanswered runs.
“I am very proud of my girls tonight,” Balbach said. “They went one time through that lineup, and then they made those adjustments, which is exactly why we saw those changes.”
Two weeks away from a sectional-opener matchup against Alexandria, Balbach has preached resilience to the Lapel softball team. The Bulldogs host Anderson (3-9-1) on Wednesday.