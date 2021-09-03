LAPEL — Shenandoah had only four practices before its delayed season opener last week, and the Raiders were looking to find their groove against another explosive team in Lapel.
The youthful Raiders not only were in midseason form, but they matched the strikes of the Bulldogs’ feared duo of quarterback Brennan Stow and halfback Tyler Dollar.
Lapel, though, delivered some extra punch in the second half and prevailed 40-21 in a renewal of a rivalry that, like the first half of Friday’ night’s contest, has gone back-and-forth over the past five years.
Dollar picked up 228 yards on 13 carries and scored three times, and Stow went 10-of-12 for 181 yards, as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 for the third year in a row.
Lapel defeated a Shenandoah squad first-year coach Jake Stilwell took over in July. Stilwell had been the offensive coordinator under Bulldogs’ coach Tim Miller as well as Lapel’s wrestling coach.
“Our kids have nothing but admiration and respect for Coach Stilwell,” Miller said. “He’s a fantastic football coach, and he was put in a tough situation with the COVID issues that have gone on at their school. As far as our kids, I was happy with them, and I could have predicted how this would go.”
Shenandoah (0-2) gave the Bulldogs a very anxious opening half, with two sustained drives and another quicker one, all putting the Raiders in front and giving Lapel something to think about.
The Raiders kept their poise after Dollar torched them with touchdown runs of 53 and 80 yards on two of the Bulldogs’ first three possessions.
Shenandoah went ahead 7-6 when Carson Brookbank found Drake Stevens in the end zone on a 15-yard pass to end a 75-yard drive, and a 40-yard quick hitter by Bob Ayres on the first play of the second quarter gave the Raiders a 14-13 advantage.
Lapel retook the lead at 20-14 when Stow hooked up with Noah Hudson from 13 yards out, midway through Quarter 2.
The Raiders then went 78 yards in 10 plays, the last being a 22-yard reception by Mayson Lewis, 69 seconds from halftime.
Stow led the Bulldogs from their 3-yard line to Shenandoah’s 9, completing four passes for 88 yards. That set up Kaden Camp to connect on a 26-yard field goal with no time left, and Lapel was up 23-21.
Lapel in the second half gave the Raiders virtually no opportunities to keep up with the hosts, as the Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage and the clock.
Though the Bulldogs had the ball for the first nine minutes at the start of the half and didn’t score, they wore down the Raiders. The finishing blows were a 6-yard TD by Dollar, a sneak by Stow and, for good measure, a 42-yard field goal by Camp.
“As far as the first half, this was the first time we played a team that really could challenge us in that way,” Miller said. “But once the chips weren’t going against us, I thought they responded really well.”
Hudson had nine catches for 148 yards, and Stow added 73 yards on the ground.
Shenandoah followed up a 49-14 defeat to Class 2A No. 6 Heritage Christian with Lapel, ranked 13th in the media poll and 14th in the coaches poll in 2A.
“We’re still fighting through a lot of stuff right now,” Stilwell said. “We’re still learning, and we’re still becoming a team. Don’t get me wrong. We’re still disappointed in the result, but what we had in the first half was exactly what we could be. We’re making the right steps, but nobody’s happy with just the first half.”
Ayres led Raider rushers with 73 yards on 10 carries, and Lewis had two receptions for 49.
Lapel, 4-3 against Shenandoah since 2017, hosts 1A top-ranked (coaches poll) Indianapolis Lutheran next Friday, while Shenandoah begins its home schedule, against North Decatur.
