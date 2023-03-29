MIDDLETOWN — Lapel senior southpaw Quentin Roberts had to win a pair of mental battles before he could step off the mound Wednesday evening with a victory, one as he toed the rubber for the first time and the second just moments before throwing the final pitch.
With some words of wisdom from his pitching coach, Roberts summoned the confidence to come out of the bullpen and escape a second-inning jam and overcome a call that did not go his way in the seventh inning to provide six shutout innings of relief in a 4-3 Lapel win over Shenandoah.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 while Shenandoah, playing its second one-run game in as many days, fell to 1-1.
“They’re a quality team that’s going to win a lot of games and do a lot of damage down the road,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “That’s good for us to see that energy early in the year.”
Roberts came in to relieve starter Kai Newman with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the second with Shenandoah having already scored a pair to take a 3-2 lead. All Roberts had to do was face the very heart of the Shenandoah lineup.
“’This is what you live for. Go be a senior. Go right after them’,” Lapel pitching coach Ryan Scott told Roberts on the mound.
“I’m just going in and hoping I can hit the zone,” Roberts said. “It was cold, and I had basically five pitches in the bullpen, so I just went in there to hit the zone and trust the defense behind me.”
Roberts struck out Jobe Robinson looking and Dylan McDaniel swinging before inducing Collin Osenbaugh to fly out harmlessly to left, stranding all three runners.
“We really could have opened it up right there, and I really think it’s because it’s the second game on our schedule,” Shenandoah coach Ryan Painter said. “If you put me in that position in May, I’m pretty confident that we’d get three or four runs across the board there.”
Roberts settled in quickly. He worked around two-out jams in the third and fourth, got a defensive lift in the fifth when Drew Fredenburg was thrown out with one down stretching a double into a triple and yielded just a two-out walk in the sixth.
Meanwhile, Shenandoah’s Carson Brookbank kept the Lapel bats in check through the fifth, but the Bulldogs rallied to take the lead without any really solid contact in the sixth.
Cody Baker reached on an infield single to open the inning and moved up on a bunt single by Newman. Baker moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error to tie the game. Darl Gustin followed with a soft liner that dropped in center to drive in Newman with the go-ahead run.
Roberts retired the first two Raider batters in routine fashion in the seventh and appeared to have struck out Osenbaugh looking to end the game. But, after taking three victorious steps toward the dugout, he realized the pitch was called a ball.
He then hit Osenbaugh on a 3-2 pitch to put the potential tying run on base, prompting Scott to visit Roberts before Fredenburg came to the plate.
“I just had to slow him down and make sure he was good to go and finish the game,” Scott said.
He responded by getting the Raiders freshman to pop out to shortstop to end the game.
The Lapel win spoiled the high school pitching debut for Osenbaugh. Verbally committed to Louisville, he had not pitched competitively for 18 months after missing his freshman year with an injury and struggled at times with his command — he walked four and threw 68 pitches in just over two innings — but showed his talent as well with five strikeouts.
“There’s a lot of weight on his shoulders,” Painter said. “He hasn’t pitched in about 18 months, plus it’s about 40 degrees outside. He steps on the mound for the first time, a little amped up and maybe overthrew it a little bit. But we have all the confidence that he’ll figure it out. He’s a grinder, and he works harder than anybody.”
Lapel struck for two runs in the first as Owen Imel led off the game against Osenbaugh by hammering a 3-2 pitch over the centerfield fence. Two outs later, Rylie Hudson scored on a wild pitch.
Shenandoah halved the Lapel lead in the bottom of the inning when Gabe Lowder walked with one out and raced home on Osenbaugh’s two-out single to center, his first high school base hit.
The Raiders took the lead in the second inning when, with the bases loaded, Brookbank hit a grounder to first, but the throw home was wide, allowing both courtesy runner Kaden Randolph and Gavin Wilson to score. After Newman hit Lowder with a pitch to reload the bases, Campbell and Scott turned to Roberts.
Wilson was 2-for-3 for the Raiders, including a double.
The Raiders will travel to Union City for a Saturday morning doubleheader, and the Bulldogs will host Park Tudor on April 7.