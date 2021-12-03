PENDLETON — Tod Windlan was excited to see Hoosier Hysteria back in the form of a rocking gymnasium Friday night.
He was just as excited to see his players come out and play some of their best basketball of this young season, and the result was a 63-51 victory, Windlan’s Lapel Bulldogs knocking off Pendleton Heights.
“I thought our kids came out and played with a purpose, played with a little chip on their shoulder, that they had something to prove because we kept telling them that, that you’ve got to earn your respect. It’s not just handed to you,” Windlan said.
The Bulldogs (3-1) took control of the game early and forced Pendleton Heights (0-3) into catch-up mode for four full quarters.
That fast start was a balanced effort, with four players (Bode Judge, Corbin Renihan, Landon Bair and Brennan Stow) scoring in the first eight minutes. It was 14-5 before Pendleton’s Jamison Dunham hit a 3-pointer late in the quarter to keep it close.
But the first 73 seconds of the second quarter was a quick and decisive answer from the Bulldogs. Chase Landis hit a 3. Stow and Renihan scored again. Just like that, the scoreboard went from 14-8 to 21-8, and it was a 20-point margin before the Arabians finally scored in the second quarter.
“It’s always very important when you’re playing on the road,” Windlan said of the fast start. “Their student body is going crazy, and ours is going crazy, and that quiets the gym. As a player, I used to love going on the road and hearing all the craziness, and then midway through the game it got a little quieter because we’re winning.”
At 28-8, Josiah Gustin made two free throws for Pendleton, and the margin never got to 20 again. But the damage was done.
“They’re a really good team,” Pendleton coach Adam Ballard said. “They’re disciplined. They’re well-coached. They’re tough. They really came out with a ton of energy and intensity. We didn’t match that. We were timid. We were hesitant, and you can’t be that way and have success.”
Lapel is a team with multiple weapons. On this night, freshman Bode Judge was perhaps the best for the Bulldogs. He finished with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
“Bode’s just a beast on the blocks,” Windlan said. “They didn’t have anybody that we thought could matchup guard him, and we wanted to exploit it all night as much as we could, and I thought we did.”
Judge had a stretch early in the fourth when he scored on three straight possessions and grabbed a defensive rebound at the other end, helping Lapel’s 42-29 advantage grow to 49-31.
After that, some Dunham heroics threatened to make things interesting, as he scored eight points over three straight possessions, the final shot making it a 10-point game, 51-41.
But the Bulldogs hit their free throws down the stretch. Renihan was 8-of-10 from the line, and the team was 14-of-16 for the game.
In addition to Judge’s 18, Renihan finished with 13 points, Stow added 12 and Bair 10.
Dunham led all scorers with 23 points, and Luke Candiano added 11.
“It was fun,” Windlan said of the raucus crowd. “That’s three atmospheres in four games that’s been crazy. And that’s great to see in Indiana, Hoosier Hysteria coming back. We battled that COVID stuff for so long. We had empty gyms last year. It was kind of tough on the kids.”
Lapel won the JV game 50-45. Parker Kinsinger scored 14 and Rylie Hudson 13 for the Bulldogs, and Canon Cook led Pendleton with 11.
