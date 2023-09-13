ANDERSON — Lapel senior Lauren Paska secured 10 kills to lead the Bulldogs in Wednesday’s 25-6, 25-14, 25-16 three-set sweep over Anderson.
The Bulldogs (12-3) bounced back after suffering a two-set defeat to Frankton in the Madison County Tournament by earning a wire-to-wire road victory.
Lapel seniors Maryn Landis and Paska recorded four kills each to secure a pulverizing 25-6 win for the Bulldogs in the first set. Paska leads the Bulldogs with 181 kills this season, which is 80 more than Lapel’s next attacker. Lapel coach Hilary Eppert believes the scoring runs often derive from Landis taking the first serve.
“Being our first server is so huge to get off on a strong start, so I have a lot of confidence in (Landis),” Eppert said.
The foundation to success for Lapel’s volleyball program is built off leadership from the senior class. Eppert aims to pressure opponents through constant communication on the floor and playing energized volleyball.
“We’ve got a lot of talented girls on the team,” Eppert said. “Certainly can execute in situations where we need them to, but even from a defensive standpoint, they step up when we need them to.”
Sophomore Laniah Wills was set up and delivered a kill to begin the second set. Wills finished with six kills and a pair of blocks.
Landis then served consecutive aces finishing with a game-high seven aces. After Paska sent a spike down to extend the lead to 4-0 in the second set, the Bulldogs began to spread the wealth around the Tribe’s court. Lapel senior Myleigh Carpenter, Paska and Wills recorded three kills each to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-14 win.
“Overall, good effort,” Eppert said. “We certainly need to work on our connections a little bit and practice. We will continue to do that, and they are aware that we need to work on our connections between our hitters and setters.”
Anderson — which got its first win of the season against Liberty Christian in the county tourney — struggled to generate any offensive rhythm against Lapel. Through the first two sets, the Tribe tallied just three total kills, including one spike delivered by freshman Ariah Scott in the first set and a pair of tips scored by freshman Claire Howells and sophomore De’Mani Kirksey in the second set.
Landis began the third set with consecutive aces from the service line to increase her season total to a team-high 51 for her senior campaign. The Tribe found the most success and competitive spirit during the third set, rallying back down 8-1 to cut the deficit to 17-13 as the Bulldogs’ began to commit unforced errors while rotating players on and off the floor. On match point, Lapel middle hitter Taylor Mroz was set up for a tip and found empty space to seal the victory.
Lapel hosts Alexandria on Thursday, with intentions to extend the Tigers’ losing streak to nine consecutive matches. Anderson travels to Winchester on Thursday.