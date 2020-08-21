LAPEL — Lapel quarterback Brennan Stow entered his second career start — and first as the team’s No. 1 signal caller — with plenty of confidence in his weapons and protection.
Friday night, the junior got all his skill players involved, and the offensive line did its job as expected.
Stow threw four touchdown passes, and sophomore running back Tyler Doller piled up over 150 yards rushing as the Bulldogs dominated Class 3A Hamilton Heights 42-19 in a hastily scheduled season opener.
This was the first meeting between the football teams, arranged just days earlier after Elwood was forced to cancel its trip to The Boneyard.
The last-minute change did nothing to affect the Lapel playmaking as head coach Tim Miller said the Bulldogs simply stuck with their strengths.
“They were missing some guys tonight, in fairness to them,” Miller said of the Huskies. “They knew that, and right now we have everybody, and that gives us an advantage. They weren’t able to have a scrimmage, so there was no film traded. Both teams just kind of went at it and said, ‘Let’s play football.’”
Stow’s first start came last year in relief of injured Cole Alexander in a 28-6 win over Jay County. By halftime of his second start, he already had over 130 yards passing and three touchdowns. He connected with Parker Allman — who also blocked a punt — on an 11-yard tipped pass touchdown to open the scoring as well as a 20-yard strike to Hayden Leclerc and a back-breaking 59-yard bomb to Tanner Mroz just before halftime.
Stow was thrilled with the way his teammates played Friday night.
“I thought the O-line played really well, the receivers ran great routes and we just had a good game,” Stow, who also added a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, said. “I want to keep winning. It’s fun to win, but I want to get better.”
Stow’s fifth touchdown came on a 7-yard pass to Caden Eicks in the third quarter and gave Lapel a 42-7 lead. The final 19 minutes were contested with a running clock.
Dollar, a sophomore running back, finished with 167 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He showed promise in 2019 as a freshman, but his full potential was on display Friday night, especially running behind Lapel’s large and athletic offensive line.
“Our offense can be very dangerous this season,” Miller said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons, and obviously Tyler is a very special kid, and he’s only a sophomore. It starts up front with Grant Morris, Jaydin Kinsinger and Matt Carpenter, and we played seven different linemen before we started subbing some younger guys in.”
Both teams will be on the road next Friday as the Huskies visit North Montgomery and Lapel travels just up the road to take on arch-rival Frankton. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
