NOBLESVILLE — While Lapel’s streak of advancing its team to the girls golf regional ended Monday at Harbour Trees, the quest for a historic third state championship will continue for its top senior.
Macy Beeson battled a stubborn putter throughout the day and rallied after posting one of the largest numbers she can recall on a single hole to finish at 81 (+10) Saturday to return to regional as the top advancing individual.
She will be joined by Frankton senior Chloe Wenger after the Swiss foreign exchange student came in with an 88 as the second advancing individual. Wenger and her playing partner — Lacie Logan of Tipton — were the final pairing to finish at the site, and their scores bumped seniors Grace Martin (93) of Lapel and Bella Dean (95) from Frankton out of the transfer positions.
Noblesville won the team championship with a 316, two strokes better than runner-up Hamilton Southeastern, while Fishers also advanced to regional with a 381. Caroline Whallon was the individual champion with a 75 (+4) for the Millers.
Lapel and Frankton tied for fourth at 412.
In addition to Beeson and Wenger, Daleville advanced its team to Edgewood after placing second in the Muncie sectional on Saturday and Shenandoah will send Carly Chandler (86) and Maddie Shelton (104) after the Raiders placed fourth at the New Palestine sectional on Monday.
It was a day that tested every bit of patience in Beeson’s body as, despite her struggles — including a nearly disastrous 11th hole — she was still only six back of the champion at day’s end.
The trouble started early on as she three-putted the first two holes of the day for bogeys and found herself 5-over par after making the turn at 40. That proved to be prologue to a day where the two-time defending state champion had to grind out 18 holes, making for a physically and mentally exhausting day.
“From the lies, to the rough, to my putts lipping out -- I had maybe five good lies all day,” she said. “I was just finding horrible places on the golf course, and you’re going to have days like that. My body aches a bit, but just being done and coming up 18 was nice. I could just let it go.”
After making a par 4 on the 10th hole, she found herself in a greenside bunker on the par-5 11th hole when disaster struck. She caught her shot out of the sand thin, and the ball sailed long over the green into some of the thickest rough on the course. After needing two shots to land on the green, she then three-putted once again for a 9, the largest score she can remember.
“There were just so many factors in that. I wish I could redo it,” she said. “I'm pretty good about letting stuff go and just moving on. I haven’t had that big a number in quite a while.”
But she was able to shake that off and parred the next five holes and six of the last seven coming in for a 41.
“She’s a tough kid. She’s not going to let the golf course beat her,” Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said. “We got through today. Let’s go focus on Saturday and not even worry about that.”
Rounding out the Bulldogs' scoring, Rosemary Likens shot a 114, Ellie Carey came in at 124 and Chloe Sasser finished at 125.
For Wenger, it was a day of adjustments. She and the Eagles opened their rounds about an hour after the Bulldogs began theirs and started on hole No. 10. The greens and fairways, softened by an overnight storm, started slow but quickly gained speed as the final groups were finishing their rounds.
“It was not an easy day for me. My driver wasn’t going straight like it did in the round before,” Wenger said. “The greens are really hard for me. I don’t like them when they are so fast.”
Wenger, who already owns the program record scores for nine and 18 holes, also made school history as the first Frankton player to advance to the girls golf regional. She will return to Edgewood, where she fired a 37 for nine holes last week.
“That part is exciting, really exciting,” Frankton coach Jeff Bates said. “We came close to getting two out. I thought Bella played as well as she’s played. The scoring just wasn’t there for her.”
Along with Wenger and Dean, Frankton was led by a 114 from Hannah Cain, a 115 from Kylie Tomlinson and a 121 from senior Launa Hamaker.
Pendleton Heights placed seventh with a team round of 438. The Arabians were led by a 104 from Skylar Baldwin, followed by a 107 from Audrey Jenkins, a 110 from Addison Summerall, a 117 for Addison Nichols and a 118 from Kelsey Day.
Alexandria was ninth with a 496, led by a 122 from Rylie Kellams. Lily Harpe’s 124 was next, followed by 125 each for Cali Crum and Victoria Gosnell and a 139 from Natalie Long.
Elwood placed 10th as a team with a score of 507 and was led by a 122 from Ellie Laub. Alyvia Savage and Yzabelle Ramey each posted a 126, followed by Chloe Staggs with a 133 and Emma Alvey with a 139.
Anderson had just two players and did not register a team score. Lizzi Horton posted a 136 and Lilly Grimes a 142 in the first sectional action for both players.