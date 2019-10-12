PENDLETON — Same course, same result.
Lapel senior Luke Combs duplicated his Madison County championship accomplishment earlier this year by winning his third straight Pendleton boys cross country sectional Saturday morning.
With temperatures hovering in the high 30s at the start of the boys race, Combs broke away from a pack of Fishers runners around the halfway point and toured the John C. Rhoades course in 15 minutes, 56 seconds, besting Will Clark of Fishers by 16 seconds.
"That's his goal is to advance and win, so he did what he had to do," Lapel coach Darrel Richardson said.
Fishers won the team competition with a score of 23 points, placing five scoring runners in the top seven spots. Hamilton Southeastern was second with 54 points. Pendleton Heights, without top junior Sean Roan was third, followed by Frankton and Lapel as advancing teams.
PH and Frankton tied for third, with the Arabians claiming the higher spot in a tiebreaker, and Lapel was one point behind both.
PH was led by Kyle Drinkut in 15th place and Avry Carpenter in 19th while Frankton also had a pair of top-20 finishers in Kyran Planalp (14th) and James Huff (20th).
In addition to Combs, Lapel's Jesse McCurdy came home in 13th position. McCurdy is also scheduled to play in the tennis singles tournament regional next Saturday and is not expected to run at Delta.
Frankton also placed fourth in the girls race and will join PH in sending both the boys and girls teams to regional.
"We're really happy," Frankton coach Andre Lo said. "We've been kind of waiting for a breakout performance from both teams."
Fishers and HSE also placed first and second in the girls race with scores of 18 and 44 points, respectively. Pendleton Heights came in third with 77 points, led by four top-20 finishes by Laney Ricker (ninth), Catherine Dudley (10th), Katie Jones (16th) and Hailee Brunnemer (19th).
Frankton put two runners in the top 20 as Kayla Quimby ran a strong 17th and Caitlin Cole came home in 20th.
With its fifth-place finish, the Alexandria girls advance to regional as a team for the first time since 2004. The Tigers were led by freshmen Madison Weir and Lilly Thomas in 21st and 22nd and sophomore Reanna Stinson in 25th.
"It's exciting as a school. We've been working to build the program for years," Alex coach Scott Zent said. "To get them out as a team, to see the work these girls put in over the summer, is phenomenal."
Shenandoah, sixth in the girls race and eighth in the boys run, will advance a total of six runners to regional. Four girls, Abby Buskirk, Hope Edwards, Madi Jenkins, and Stormie Fitch, and two boys, Borru Kishpaugh and Josh Soden will run at Delta.
"Four (girls) is where I was expecting, and to do that Abby had to run a (personal record), and she did," Shenandoah coach John Davis said.
Liberty Christian was sixth in the boys race, and three runners -- Cameron Wihebrink, Jordan Armogum and Noah Price -- advanced to regional as individuals.
Seventh-place Anderson will send Demaurion Menifee and Dryden Thomas to regional while two girls runners will also move on in Athena Barnard and Jada Mullins.
The Elwood boys placed 11th, but a total of three Panthers will advance to regional as individuals. Devin Thomas for the boys and Katelyn Foor and Courtney Todd from the girls move on.
Anderson Prep's Micah Grannon and Dixon Minton will also move on to regional.
Four Daleville runners will also be at the Delta regional after advancing at Saturday's Delta sectional. Audrey Shepler for the girls and Eli Isom, Khoa Weston and Cameron Lykins will compete in Muncie next Saturday.
At the Marion sectional, the Madison-Grant girls team advanced to its regional at Indiana Wesleyan with a fifth-place finish. The Argylls were led by Zoey Barnett in 21st and Lacey Mayfield in 22nd.
