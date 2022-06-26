MARION — A shoulder injury may have soured the experience, but Lapel senior Brock Harper was not about to allow it to completely spoil a special weekend.
The star lefty was selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association to participate for the South team in the North-South All-Star games this weekend. His injury prevented him from pitching but did not detract from the overall experience from a weekend that included an awards banquet, a Saturday doubleheader and a Sunday “wooden bat” game.
“It felt really good, and it felt even more special at the banquet that we had,” Harper said. “It was crazy. I didn’t know many of the kids, but they knew each other.”
While unable to pitch, Harper did get an at-bat in the second game Saturday. He showed off some of the pop in his bat when he flew out to deep left-center field.
Harper was selected by the coaches after a brilliant senior season on the mound for the Bulldogs. He posted a 2.39 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings over 10 appearances. He allowed barely a baserunner per inning with a 1.023 WHIP. Harper had a big Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament, striking out 14 batters and hitting a three-run homer in a semifinal win over Anderson and driving in two runs in the championship game victory over Pendleton Heights.
Harper was the second straight selection from Lapel after Parker Allman made the squad a year ago before heading to Marian College. He is also the second member of his family to receive the honor, following in the footsteps of his father Neal, who was a North-South All-Star for both baseball and football at Frankton.
“I felt really proud about that,” Harper said. “My mom showed me an old article of my dad when he made the team, too, that they had kept. That felt really special.”
His baseball career at Lapel had its share of ups — the 2022 Nick Muller championship — and downs — including the cancellation of Harper’s sophomore spring in 2020. But he said the four years with the Bulldogs' baseball team were special.
“Baseball was already my favorite sport, and it definitely proved that point,” he said. “I was really upset when 2020 was cancelled. I was really looking forward to playing with that team. Seeing what this team has gone through for the four years, it was really cool to be a part of it all.”
His favorite part of the weekend was Sunday’s game.
A more casual game than Saturday’s doubleheader, the players wore their school uniforms, giving Harper a chance to don the Bulldog colors one last time.
“I definitely liked the wooden bat game a lot,” he said. “Everyone wore their high school jerseys and the coaches. Everyone played different positions, and they moved around. It was just a fun game and wasn’t as serious as the two the day before.”
Harper will move on to play at the University of Indianapolis next season, but the Harper tradition of high school athletics will continue as he hands the reigns over to younger sister Tatum, who will be a sophomore this fall. Harper also had an outstanding football career at Lapel and said the family name is in good hands with his multi-sport little sister.
“She is faster than me, but that’s about it,” he said. “She’ll be good.”