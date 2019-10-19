KOKOMO — The brilliant tennis career of Lapel’s Jesse McCurdy will continue into the final weekend of the season.
McCurdy bounced back from an early 2-0 deficit to storm past Cole Shifferly of Bellmont for a 6-4, 6-1 win, claiming the Kokomo Regional singles championship Saturday.
Although Lapel has won seven straight sectional titles, McCurdy will be the first player from the school ever to advance to the state finals.
“It’s really exciting as a coach and for a school this small,” Lapel coach Justin Coomer said. “He’s a real easy kid to root for.”
“I’m ecstatic to be able to represent Lapel in this way and to carry on the tennis tradition at Lapel,” McCurdy said. “There were so many supporters at my match, and I think that says so much about this community and this school.”
Shifferly, who advanced to the state finals as a freshman last year, broke McCurdy’s serve early as he took a two-game lead.
But McCurdy battled back, shed some jitters and gained control through the middle of the set against an opponent he was unfamiliar with.
“I came out hesitant, for sure,” McCurdy said. “And when you’re hesitant and unconfident, your strokes produce a lot more errors. ... It took me three or four games to settle in and get my footwork down so I could stroke through the ball more confidently.”
“I think he had some nerves,” Coomer said. “There was a little bit of a feeling-out process. But as he settled in and got more comfortable, he also got more confident.”
That confidence showed in the second set as McCurdy jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Shifferly stayed alive with a break of serve, but McCurdy broke back to claim the match and the championship.
“(Shifferly) had been to state last year, so I don’t think the moment was too big for him,” Coomer said. “But he kind of fell apart, and Jesse was moving him around quite a bit.”
McCurdy had nothing but praise for Shifferly, a player he had not played or met before Saturday.
“He was a really fierce competitor but also a really nice kid,” McCurdy said. “He was friendly and had really good sportsmanship.”
Although an opponent for McCurdy is not expected to be named until Monday, Coomer expects there to be about six players in the finals, which will be held at Park Tudor. McCurdy’s first match will be Friday at 2 p.m., and should he advance, he would play one or possibly two matches Saturday.
