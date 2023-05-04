PENDLETON — In the grueling 3,200-meter run, Lapel junior Cameron Smith was running strong in second place for the first six laps behind fellow cross country state finalist Noah Price from Liberty Christian when he heard a voice.
It wasn’t an internal voice. It was the voice of his teammate urging him on lap after lap. And while Smith may not have heard Braxton Burress for the first 2,400 meters, that voice came through loud and clear as he prepared to start Lap 7.
“I just felt good toward the end and decided to give it my all,” Smith said. “I think it just came from my buddy saying ‘800, it’s time to go.’ I kind of really felt that, especially that last 400.”
“Every lap,” Burress said. “I knew he looked relaxed, so I knew he had it in him. I was confident in him, and I usually am.”
Smith eased past Price out of Turn 2 and pulled away over the last 600 meters for a 22-second win over the Lions senior to highlight several strong area performances at Thursday’s Pendleton Heights boys track invitational.
Athletes from PH, Lapel and Liberty Christian competed against teams from Cathedral, Pike and New Castle with the Irish coming away with the team win at 162 points, bettering the Red Devils by 19 points. The Arabians were third at 134.5, followed by Lapel with 71.5, New Castle at 71 and the Lions with eight points from just four runners.
It was good experience for the local kids to go up against large Indianapolis schools as they prepare to compete with the likes of Mount Vernon and Lawrence North when sectional rolls around in two weeks.
“We went to Zionsville (and Pike) Invitationals and ran against really elite competition there,” PH coach Bill Coggins said. “He’s been exposed to some elite runners. That’s why we do that. When we go up against those guys, we’re not scared of that competition.”
Smith’s victory in the 3,200 meters was the second on the night for the Bulldogs as Madison County champ Nate Belvo continued his strong season with a win in the discus and a distance of 145-foot-7. Teammate J.J. Baxter was third in the shot put.
Burress was runner-up in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:41.26, less than three seconds back of Cathedral’s Liam Eifert. Smith returned to the track moments after his 3,200 victory to help Burress, Landan White and Elijah Stires to a third-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay.
“I was really proud of all our distance guys. They ran well today. They all PR’d,” Lapel distance coach Daniel Combs said. “I keep telling them that hard work is never wasted. Obviously Noah is a known quantity, an outstanding runner, has the accolades and has run great times. It’s great to come out here and run against good competition.”
The Arabians picked up a victory from Layne Richardson in the 200 meters with a time of 23.46, edging Isaiah Rollins of Cathedral by 0.36.
One of the county’s best long jumpers, Richardson spent his entire evening on the track, running the 100 and 200 and multiple relays. Overall, he was happy with his evening.
“All in all, it was pretty good. This is the most I’ve run in a meet,” he said. “I did OK. I was really tight in that (1,600 relay). I came off strong but really lost it toward the end. I feel good. I feel a lot more confident.”
The workload adjustment for Richardson was by design, according to Coggins, who expects Richardson to return to long jump and sprints as the athletes start to prepare for the events they are best suited to run during the postseason.
“I used this as kind of a workout for him, and I’m sure he’s pretty exhausted after today,” Coggins said. “I put him in four running events today, which he hasn’t done all year. I’m just trying to get him ready for conference and sectional.”
Richardson was third in the 100 meters while Mark Nielsen was third in the 110-meter hurdles, Nate Souders was third in the 300-meter hurdles and Will Coggins picked up third-place finishes in both the 1,600 and 800.
The Arabians added a runner-up finish in the 3,200-meter relay with Andrew Blake, Lucas Pardue, Benson Davis and Jason Lyst handling the baton. Davis was also third in the 3,200.
Liberty Christian will travel to Ball State in Muncie on Saturday for the Pioneer Conference championships while Lapel and Pendleton Heights will return to the track Tuesday, the Bulldogs in a home dual against Sheridan and the Arabians will battle for the Hoosier Heritage Conference championships at Mount Vernon Tuesday (girls) and Thursday (boys).