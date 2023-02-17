LAPEL — After its first regional championship in 16 years — and third overall — the Lapel girls basketball team is hoping to go where the program has never been.
With a pair of wins Saturday at Logansport, the Bulldogs would capture their first semistate championship and advance to the state finals next week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
This daunting task begins at 10 a.m. when Lapel (20-7) faces fourth-ranked Andrean (25-3) in the first semifinal as the semistate round returns to the four-team format. Third-ranked Central Noble (25-2) plays No. 5 Lafayette Central Catholic (20-6) at noon in the second semifinal with the winners set to meet in the 8 p.m. championship game.
Before the Bulldogs can make plans for Saturday evening or a trip to Indianapolis, Lapel must deal with a quality 59ers team first thing in the morning.
Although the schools have never met, the Bulldogs will have plenty of past experience to draw on for the matchup.
“They’re a mix of some teams,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “They have two kids who run the show similar to Winchester, with one of those kids being similar to a (Alexandria sophomore) Jacklynn Hosier, so we’ve seen that. Defensively, they keep it packed in and control it like a Hamilton Heights.”
Andrean is playing in the semistate for the first time since 1999 and, like the Bulldogs, is seeking its first state finals berth.
The 59ers have won 10 games in a row, and their only loss in eight outings against 2A teams was to LCC in early December. They are led by senior guard and DePauw commit Tori Allen, who averages 16.8 points and 3.5 assists. Classmate Lauren Colon scores at a 10.8 points per game clip and averages 3.4 assists. Sophomores Lindsay Arcella (8.1) and Maddie Walton (9) add scoring depth, and 5-foot-11 senior Emily Ziegelhofer (3.4 rebounds) adds size in the middle.
As a team, the 59ers shoot 38% from beyond the 3-point line.
Newby said looking at Andrean is a lot like looking in a mirror for Lapel.
“They are really similar to us,” he said. “They’re a good defensive team, and they’re a primarily man team, which is what we do. They have a couple athletic bigs, they can shoot the three and they love attacking the paint.”
While there are no weak spots in the 59ers' lineup, Allen is the most accomplished and dangerous offensive weapon the Bulldogs must contend with. She is a 44% shooter from 3-point range, and Lapel will want to avoid putting her at the free throw line where she shoots at an 84% clip.
“She’s going to get her 16, but she’s going to have to work,” Newby said. “And that’s what we try to do. Like Hosier, she got her 25 against us, but she had to really work for it. And that’s what you want.”
Lapel is hardly entering the game unarmed. Center Laniah Wills has averaged over 15 points and 12 rebounds, and the 6-foot freshman has recorded a double-double in all four postseason wins for the Bulldogs. Junior Maddy Poynter (12.3 points) and senior guards Deannaya Haseman (9.4), Jaylee Hubble (6.6) and Kerith Renihan (4.2 assists) round out a starting five that has repeatedly made big shots and winning plays throughout the tournament. Juniors AnnaLee Stow and Rosemary Likens provide quality depth for Lapel.
No matter the opponent or the individual matchups, Newby said the recipe for Lapel to continue advancing does not change.
The Bulldogs just need to be themselves.
“It sounds simple, but we feel like our talent matches up with any team we’ll play,” he said. “If we play to our potential, if we do what we’ve talked about every single day, then we’ll win.”
And make no mistake, confidence is high.
“I have full confidence that we’re going all the way,” Haseman said. “That’s just how I’ve felt since the season started. We’re a very gritty team, we get after it and we get the job done. We’re excited.”