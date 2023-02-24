LAPEL — All the summer bonding, practices, the long road trips, disappointments and successes and wins and losses are in the rearview mirror. The Lapel girls basketball team has passed every test and confounded the polls on the road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and just one more question faces the Bulldogs.
Can they do it one more time?
Saturday afternoon at 12:45 p.m., the answer to that question will be revealed as unranked Lapel (22-7) takes on second-ranked and defending champion Forest Park (25-3) in the IHSAA Class 2A girls basketball state championship game.
The Bulldogs are going after the program’s first state title in their initial finals trip while the Rangers are making their third appearance and defeated Frankton 52-44 a year ago for their first championship.
Forest Park returns four of the five starters from last year’s championship team, including Indiana All-Star candidate and Miami (Ohio) commit Amber Tretter. The program leaders disagree on the extent to which that experience will be an advantage for the Rangers.
“I believe those (seven) seniors were a huge advantage for us,” Forest Park coach Tony Hasenour said. “They are very skilled players with a lot of length, high basketball IQ and they love to play defense. That’s been a very good combination for us, and that experience from last year has been a big help for us.”
“(Tretter) is good. She’s going to be tough to handle,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “She had a big game in the state game last year, so that’s going to give her some confidence. But I also have confidence in all my kids to be able to — I don’t think they’ll do much that we haven’t seen.”
Despite the disparity in rankings, the teams share some key similarities.
Both coaches have been highly successful during their tenures. Hasenour is 129-51 in his seventh season while Newby has an 82-41 mark in his fifth year at the helm. While Lapel has overcome large deficits in four of its six postseason games, the Rangers did likewise in their semistate championship win over top-ranked North Knox.
“We were down in the fourth quarter of our regional game against Brownstown Central, and we sat on the bench during a timeout and I said, ‘Look, we’ve been here before. We’re a championship team, and we’ve got to go out here one possession at a time,’” Hasenour said. “You could just see a determination in the girls' eyes.
“No lead will be safe at any point in this game, I believe.”
But the most obvious similarity will be seen in the paint Saturday.
The 6-foot-1 senior Tretter brings 15.9 scoring and 8.9 rebounding averages into the game where she set a championship game record against the Eagles with 17 rebounds last season. The Bulldogs counter with 6-0 freshman Laniah Wills, who averages 16 points and 12.3 rebounds per contest.
“You want somebody with some length (on Tretter),” Newby said. “But it’s always a team effort for us and we talked about that at practice.”
Both headliners will bring plenty of scoring support.
Forest Park seniors Carley Begle (11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds) and Lydia Betz (9.1 points, 3.2 assists) are also returning starters and shoot over 70% at the free-throw line, as does Tretter. Begle (32.4%) and Tretter (41.8%) are the team’s top 3-point shooters.
Lapel junior Madelyn Poynter (11.3 points) and seniors Deannaya Haseman (8.9 points, 2.7 assists) and Jaylee Hubble (6.5 points) are good from the perimeter with Haseman’s 43.3% the top mark from beyond the arc. Senior point guard Kerith Renihan (4.3 points, 3.1 assists) runs the offense, is the team’s top defender and is a 77% shooter from the charity stripe.
The Rangers also boast the fifth-best defense in terms of scoring average, allowing just 30.7 points per game to opponents. The most scoring they’ve allowed in a game this season is 49 points, six below Lapel’s scoring average.
“They are very good at what they do defensively in their 3-2 zone, and it kind of becomes a 2-3 zone,” Newby said. “They get out to shooters well, and their rotations are good. Even when you get that ball moving side to side, they rotate quickly. For us, it’s just going to be about finding some little openings and kinks in that armor that we can execute things against.”
“I think it’s going to be defense for us. That’s been a key for us all year,” Hasenour said. “Playing good defense, trusting each other, communicating with each other and not letting the moment get too big.”
Newby said the Bulldogs will stay the course, hoping to win one more time with the same recipe that has worked all season — and postseason — long.
“Be Lapel,” he said. “Be that team. I keep saying it, but we keep being that team. Saturday we didn’t do anything different, but you see those results.”