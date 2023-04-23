Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Christian Knauer earned medalist with a 43 and Frankton posted a 188-230 boys golf win over Madison-Grant at Walnut Creek.
Ryan Craig parred seven of nine holes and was medalist with a 38 as Shenandoah (166) defeated Wapahani (178) and Cowan (186) at Tri-County. Cohen Shores was one shot back of Craig with a 39.
Owen Harpe fired a 45, and Isaiah Fye was close behind with a 46 at Elwood Golf Links as Alexandria defeated Wes-Del 192-200.
Collin Osenbaugh was nearly untouchable on the mound and drove in two runs at the plate as Shenandoah topped Monroe Central 9-1. Osenbaugh allowed no hits and one unearned run while striking out 14 over five innings, and the Raiders got two RBI from Osenbaugh, Gavin Wilson, Drew Fredenburg and Carson Brookbank.
The Raiders' softball team also got a dominant pitching performance as Tarran Mills surrendered one run and one hit in a 14-1 win over the Golden Bears. Elise Boyd doubled three times and drove in four runs to pace the Shenandoah offense.
Frankton rallied for eight runs in the seventh inning for a 12-9 road win at Mount Vernon. Jersey Marsh and Claire Duncan each homered and combined for six RBI for the Eagles.
In similar fashion, Lapel did all of its scoring in the sixth inning for a comeback 9-6 win at Mississinewa. Ava Everman tripled and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.
Pendleton Heights pounded four home runs — including a grand slam from Bo Shelton — in a 17-4 rout of Delta. Gloria Richardson, Sydney Clark and Kylie Fisher also went deep for the Arabians.
Elwood hosted a four-team track meet that included Liberty Christian, and both the Panthers and Lions earned multiple blue ribbons. Eric Troutman (100 meters) and Noah Price (400, 800) were boys winners for LC while Savannah Garcia (100 hurdles) and Alivia Boston (shot put, discus) placed first for the Elwood girls.
Alexandria dropped just seven games in posting a 5-0 win over Shenandoah. Gabby Hosier at No. 2 singles and Rylie Kellams and Alyssa Ryan at No. 2 doubles won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
WEDNESDAY
The Tigers lost just eight games in a second straight 5-0 win, this time over Tipton. Avery Cuneo at No. 3 singles swept to a 6-0, 6-0 win.
With one win by forfeit, Shenandoah added two more wins with third-set victories to earn a 3-2 win over Knightstown. Taylor Griffis prevailed 6-1, 5-7, 10-8 at No. 1 singles, and Lydia Lipps took the No. 3 singles match 6-1, 3-6, 10-8.
Addie Brobston, Emily Bilyeu and Haylee Niccum swept their singles matches in two sets, and Frankton won 4-1 over Hamilton Heights.
Kerith Renihan, Gracie Lyons and Ava Leiter swept their singles matches for Lapel, and the Bulldogs won 5-0 over Elwood.
Boyd came through again for Shenandoah with a double and two RBI to back the five-hit, 13-strikeout complete game pitching from Olivia Watson in a 4-2 win over Blackford.
Makena Alexander ended a seven-game homerless streak with two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Frankton to a 35-8 rout of Anderson. Aubree Engelking, Amaya Collins and Grace Kessinger also went deep for the Eagles with Collins also driving in four runs.
Krystin Davis hit a grand slam, Paige Stires tripled and each drove in five runs in a 26-0 Lapel rout of Muncie Central. Everman doubled and drove in three for the Bulldogs.
The Arabians won their third straight game by run rule with a 15-1 win over Carmel. Katelin Goodwin hit a grand slam and drove in six runs while Shelby Messer fanned seven over four innings.
Nate Gilmet had two hits and four RBI as Pendleton Heights outlasted Shelbyville 12-7 on the road to gain a split of their HHC doubleheader.
Cody Baker and Quentin Roberts combined to allow just four hits and strike out 10 in a 5-1 Lapel win over Eastern Hancock. Owen Imel doubled and drove in a run for the Bulldogs.
Knauer was medalist again, this time with a 42, and Liam Baker added a 43 as Frankton defeated Mississinewa 178-200 at Meadowbrook.
THURSDAY
Dylan McDaniel struck out 12 and allowed no earned runs in seven innings and drove in two runs as Shenandoah stayed hot with a 10-2 win over Cowan. Brookbank homered and drove in three for the Raiders.
Luke Gilman and Xavier Yeagy combined on a seven-hitter, and Madison-Grant scored in all six innings in a 15-3 rout of Elwood. The Argylls got two RBI each from Jase Howell, Max Franklin, Gilman and Maddox Beckley.
Braxton Pratt surrendered just two hits and two earned runs while striking out 12 to lead Alexandria to a 5-2 CIC win over Eastbrook. Jay Dillmon was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers.
Imel was 4-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBI as Lapel blanked Tri 12-0. Kai Newman allowed just one hit and struck out 13 batters over five innings for Lapel.
Elwood picked up a CIC tennis victory, 3-2 at Blackford. Kenzee Garringer took her No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-1, and Raeghan Wisehart added a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles.
Renihan, Lyons and Gracie Frazier swept their singles matches in two sets to pace Lapel to a 5-0 win over Frankton.
Valyn Pattengale doubled and tripled as part of a four-hit, four-RBI day to lead Daleville to a 20-4 softball win over Monroe Central. Kyra Osborne also drove in four runs and struck out nine over five strong innings.
Paige Parker fired a two-hit shutout, and Alexander was 2-for-3 with an RBI as Frankton blanked Blackford 4-0.
Davis went the distance with seven strikeouts as Lapel edged Knightstown 5-3. Laylah Gore was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Shenandoah needed 11 innings to secure its sixth straight softball win, and Emma Whittenburg went the distance, scattering nine hits and striking out 17. The Raiders scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk to Alyssa Allen.
FRIDAY
Brobston held off Lainey Lutterman in a third-set tiebreak to complete a 5-0 Frankton win over Madison-Grant.
Beckley struck out 13 over five strong innings, and Xavier Yeagy doubled and drove in a run as Madison-Grant scored a 6-4 win at Wabash.
At the Argyll Relays, Berkeley Finn won the discus, and the distance medley relay team of Zander Gillespie, Gage Harris, Dylan Hofherr and Caleb Ewer took first, leading the host boys' team to a third place finish.
SATURDAY
Madison-Grant routed Northwestern 12-2 and 16-7 to sweep a doubleheader behind a career day from Carly Holliday. She homered twice in the first game and again in the second, and finished 5-for-7 with three homers, two doubles and 13 RBI.
The Arabians took a pair at the Carmel Softball Invitational, routing Cathedral 10-2 before edging 4A No. 4 Avon 5-4. Shelton and Lillian Coffel had three hits each while Clark and Goodwin added a double and two RBI for PH in the opener. Kiah Hubble doubled home Fisher in the bottom of the sixth for the game-winning run in the second game.
Lapel tied for third and Frankton finished in fifth at the Eastbrook Golf Invitational. Baker shot a 78 for the Eagles and was the low area player followed by Harpe (79) from sixth-place Alexandria. Tyler Lutz came in with an 81 to lead the Bulldogs.
At the Bob Spacey Invitational in Noblesville, Pendleton Heights tied for fourth with a team score of 332. Ryan Davis was low Arabian with an 81, and freshman Hayden Fox added an 82.
At the Pike Track Invitational, Whitney Warfel took first in the discus and Ava Jarrell won both the 800 and the 1,600 meters, taking the latter in a personal-best time of 5:00.12.
At Guerin Catholic, Frankton’s Hunter Smith took home the blue ribbon in the 3,200 meters and ran the third leg of the winning 3,200-meter relay, along with Brock Stephens, Jack Melvin and Blake Niccum. For the girls, Sydney Duncan swept the shot put and discus.