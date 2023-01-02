ANDERSON — Madelyn Poynter scored 18 points as the Lapel girls basketball team shut down Anderson Prep 67-22 in the opening round of the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday. The Bulldogs never trailed and earned their 10th win of the season to advance in the winner’s bracket.
After each team traded layups to open the battle, Lapel (10-5) went on a 14-0 scoring run which included three layups made by Poynter. The Bulldogs took a dominant 20-6 lead after the first quarter and put together a complete shutout through the remainder of the first half.
Lapel senior Deannaya Haseman opened the quarter by connecting on a 3-pointer and later scored on consecutive possessions to give the Bulldogs a 21-point lead. Haseman finished with 12 first-half points, which was double the Jets' team point total, on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor. Lapel made 10 baskets in the quarter and outscored APA 27-0 to go into the locker room with an insurmountable 47-6 lead.
“It was a good second quarter. We shared the ball,” Lapel head coach Zach Newby said. “It all started with getting stops defensively. We let them score in that first quarter, and it shouldn’t happen. When we lock in defensively, that turns into offense and getting a little easier shots.”
Lapel continued the dominance in the second half, opening the third quarter with a 12-2 scoring run as Poynter delivered on five consecutive possessions for the Bulldogs. Newby said Poynter’s shooting from beyond the arc has developed the most in her senior campaign.
“That has opened things up for us,” Newby said. “People can’t sag as much off her, quickness does not matter as much. Now that people have to come up and guard her, she can beat them off the dribble.”
Newby believes the team performs best when all the ladies feel invincible out on the floor. The trio of Haseman, Poynter and Laniah Wills all outscored the Jets through three quarters in the victory.
“She is always an aggressive offensive player,” Newby said. “I don’t feel like in the first half of the season she was assertive enough. That is something we talked about over break is we need everybody being aggressive offensively, and she took that to heart.”
Newby acknowledged the Bulldogs must play disciplined, take care of the basketball and get defensive stops to have a chance at the tournament championship. Lapel defeated Highland in the 2008 tournament finals to attain the program’s only tournament title.
“They all understand that everyone is important on both ends of the floor,” Newby said. “Laniah came in with a ton of hype, and she should have because she is phenomenal. But we are better when everyone is aggressive because then the opponents have to focus on everybody.”
Lapel will host the Franklin Eagles (11-3) in the first semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m. Anderson Prep (7-7) will travel to Elwood to compete in the first consolation round Thursday at 6 pm.