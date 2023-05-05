ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Tigers honored their two seniors Friday night and bid farewell to a beloved former coach during pregame ceremonies ahead of their matchup with Madison County rival Lapel.
After taking part in the moment, the Bulldogs were focused on getting back on track after seeing an 11-game win streak come to an end the night before.
Sophomore Rylie Hudson had just the tonic Lapel needed.
Hudson delivered a complete-game six-hitter and drove in a run, and the Bulldogs built on a pair of early four-run innings in an 11-2 win over the Tigers.
Prior to the game, Alexandria held a moment of silence for former boys basketball coach and baseball assistant Dean Morehead, who passed away earlier in the week. This was the Tigers’ first home game since the 1990 North-South All-Star and former Butler star lost his battle with cancer.
The ceremony closed with the playing of one of Morehead’s favorite songs, “Master of Puppets” by Metallica, and Closser fondly remembered the man he considers a friend who helped him win the 2019 Class 2A state championship.
“He was one of my best friends. He meant a lot to me,” Closser said. “He was on our state championship staff, and when he was an administrator at school he always had my back, whatever problems I might have.”
Morehead led the basketball team for four seasons, compiling a record of 54-43 with a .500 or better record every year. He was also an assistant coach for Closser for three seasons, including the 2019 2A state championship squad which featured his nephew, Brennan, the winning pitcher in the title game.
“I’ve known him since he was that tall,” Closser said. “He did a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff for me that people didn’t know. He set up our travel and our meals, this and that, plus he sat there and advised me during the games.”
Even as an adversary on the diamond, Lapel coach Matt Campbell was glad to be a part of honoring a fallen member of the coaching family.
“I loved that we were able to be a part of that,” Campbell said. “Madison County wise, he’s been a part of the baseball community forever. I love that (Alexandria) had the wherewithal to do that for him, and I’m glad that we got to be a part of that.”
With a pair of games scheduled for Saturday, Hudson was efficient for Campbell and the Bulldogs. He needed 93 pitches total — including just 12 through two innings — in going the distance. He struck out nine batters, and the Tigers only put together two threats against Hudson.
They loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth, but Hudson escaped with a strikeout before Kai Newman speared a liner off the bat of Jay Dillmon and turned it into an inning-ending double play. Alexandria (9-12) again put three aboard in the fifth with one out before Collin Johns delivered all the scoring the Tigers could muster with a two-run single to left.
“My slider was my main pitch. It was just slider, fastball. I felt really good with it,” Hudson said. “It makes you feel you can do anything you want on the mound knowing that that defense is behind you.”
“He was around the zone all day, and you couldn’t ask any more from him,” Campbell said. “Our defense has been solid all year, and for him to have the mindset to be in the zone and trust his defense, what else can you ask a pitcher to do?”
At the plate — and in the field — Lapel (14-3) had plenty of support for Hudson.
It went to work against Alex starter Kaed Abshire in the second inning.
Isaac Bair led off the inning with a ringing double off the fence in left, and his courtesy runner, Shaun Hathcoat, scored the game’s first run on a single by Darl Gustin. With two aboard, Quentin Roberts put down a successful sacrifice bunt but reached when Abshire’s throw to first was wild, allowing a second run to score. Talan Jarrett put down a successful squeeze bunt, and Owen Imel capped the rally with an RBI single to right for a 4-0 lead.
Lapel doubled the advantage in the fourth when Camden Novak led off with a walk, moved up on an error and a wild pitch and scored on Imel’s second RBI hit. Cody Baker added an RBI single before Newman delivered a pair home with a two-out single to left, and it was 8-0.
Hudson drove in a run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly, and Bair and Newman drove in insurance runs in the seventh to cap the scoring for Lapel.
Alexandria’s seniors — Dillmon and Braxton Pratt — each collected a hit. Pratt’s baseball career will continue at Goshen College, and Dillmon signed earlier in the day to play at Wabash.
“They’ve been great for the program, staples of the program, and they do things the right way,” Closser said. “They’re going to be successful in whatever they do. They’re great kids from great families.”
The Tigers return to the diamond Monday as they travel down State Road 28 for a visit to Wes-Del while the Bulldogs will play Mississinewa and Northfield on Saturday before hosting Heritage Christian on Monday.