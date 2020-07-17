The final installment of the THB Sports All-Decade Teams provides another deep and talented roster. There are plenty of players from the big schools of Anderson and Pendleton Heights as well as stars from the state championship teams of Daleville and Alexandria. But it is Brady Cherry of Lapel, who took home a total of four baseball awards from THB as well as the Johnny Wilson Award, who stood out above all.
With enough players to field an actual roster, here are 18 of the best to take area diamonds over the last 10 years.
Zach Bucci, Anderson (2010-11) — An offensive force for Anderson, Bucci was named the 2011 THB Sports Baseball Player of the Year.
As a senior, Bucci hit .521 with a home run, drove in 27 runs and earned a trip to the North-South All-Star series. He was 4-for-5 in the three games and went on to play for Three Rivers Community College in Missouri where he hit .344 as a freshman.
Brady Cherry, Lapel (2012-15) — Not only did Cherry lead Lapel to the 2015 Nick Mueller Memorial Baseball Tournament and sectional championships, he was a three-time THB Sports Player of the Year and was also the THB Sports Pitcher of the Year as a senior — the only player to win both awards in one season.
Cherry clubbed nine home runs as a senior, 23 for his career, and hit .505 that year with 41 RBI. On the mound, he was 10-2 with a 1.28 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 76.1 innings as a senior as Lapel won its second sectional title during his career. Cherry, who also starred for the Lapel football and basketball teams, went on to play baseball at Ohio State.
Zach Dowden, Pendleton Heights (2010-11) — While Bucci was raking at the plate, Dowden was mowing down hitters for the Arabians and was named the 2011 THB Sports Baseball Pitcher of the Year.
In 10 starts that year, Dowden was 6-1 with a 1.85 ERA, four complete games and a nearly 3-1 strikeout to walk ratio. He was the Muller tourney MVP for the champion PH team and went on to pitch for Lincoln Trail Junior College before moving on to Purdue Fort Wayne.
Chase Freeman, Highland (2010) — In its final season, Highland won 23 games and was ranked in the top 10, in large part due to the offensive impact from its three-hole hitter, Freeman.
Bound for Murray State, Freeman hit .447 with six home runs and drove in 44 that season. He stole 14 bases and struck out just 10 times all season.
Thomas Hall, Pendleton Heights (2012-15) — Hall helped lead the Arabians to the 2015 sectional championship and a berth in the regional title game his senior year.
At the plate, Hall hit .370 for PH with seven home runs and 32 RBI. He was selected for the North-South All-Star series and went on to play collegiately at Heartland Community College.
Cameron Holycross, Lapel (2015-18) — Holycross emerged as Lapel’s pitching ace in 2018 and earned THB Sports Baseball Pitcher of the Year.
Holycross was a perfect 6-0 that season with an ERA of 0.56. He fanned 82 batters in 50 innings while allowing 27 hits and 18 walks and opposing hitters batted just .148 against him. After redshirting for a year at Indiana State, he appeared in one game this spring before the season was canceled.
Elliott Jackson, Daleville (2013-16) — Jackson hit cleanup for the 2016 Class 1A state champion Broncos and was the THB Sports Baseball Player of the Year.
Jackson hit .352 as a junior before his senior season when he batted at a .443 clip with five home runs and 38 RBI, including a three-run triple in Daleville’s 4-0 win over Lanseville in the championship game. Jackson was selected for the North-South All-Star series that season.
Corbin Maddox, Daleville (2014-17) — Also an All-Decade wrestler for the Broncos, Maddox was the 2017 THB Sports Baseball Player of the Year.
All Maddox did in 2017 was hit .500 for Daleville and club eight home runs while driving in 32 runs. The Broncos won three straight sectional championships with Maddox on board, and he was a key contributor on the 2016 state championship team. A 2017 Indiana All-Star, Maddox went on to play at Anderson University.
Chayce McDermott, Pendleton Heights (2014-17) — In his final two years at PH, McDermott posted a 12-3 record and an ERA of 2.67 with 135 strikeouts in 94.1 innings.
Twice, McDermott and the Arabians took a sectional title and in 2016, he picked up a regional win as a junior with a complete game, nine-strikeout performance in an 8-3 win over Avon at Decatur Central. McDermott is a redshirt sophomore at Ball State, appearing in three games with 20 strikeouts in 14.1 innings before the 2020 season was canceled.
Owen Miller-Young, Alexandria (2012-15) — Miller-Young joined Cherry and Hall as Indiana North-South All-Stars in 2015 after posting huge numbers for the Tigers.
Young hit .476 with six home runs and 41 RBI for the Tigers and added 16 stolen bases. He also hit 11 doubles and led the Tigers with five triples as a senior and also hit over .400 his junior season. During the All-Star series, Miller-Young was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI and, after initially committing to Ohio State, decided to play at Volunteer State.
Brennan Morehead, Alexandria (2017-19) — Morehead dominated on the mound and contributed mightily at the plate in leading the Tigers to the 2019 2A state baseball championship and winning that year’s THB Sports Baseball Pitcher of the Year.
As a pitcher, Morehead was 11-2 with a 1.50 ERA in 2019 (5-1, 1.79 in 2018). He threw 10 complete games — including five shutouts — and struck out 111 batters in 79.1 innings. During the postseason, he was 4-0 with a 0.67 ERA. At the plate, Morehead hit .424 with 31 RBI and scored the game-winning run in the state title game. He will continue his athletic career at Indiana Wesleyan.
Joe Moran, Anderson (2013-16) — Although his high school numbers are unavailable, Moran followed his Anderson High School career with a highly successful run at Anderson University.
As an AU sophomore, Moran was the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2019 after posting a slash line of .362/.478/.535 with five home runs, 25 RBI, 27 runs and 20 stolen bases. He was also First Team All-HCAC on the mound with a 7-1 record and a 3.20 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 59 innings. He was also an All-Star in the Northwoods League for college prospects in 2019 when he was 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA.
Peyton Newsom, Anderson (2010-13) — The Anderson slugger hammered 10 home runs in earning the 2012 THB Sports Baseball Player of the Year award.
Just two of those 10 bombs were hit at games away from Anderson’s spacious Memorial Field as Newsom batted .407 for the season. He drove in 34 runs and slugged at a percentage of .815. He played at Salem International for a year before moving on to Indiana Tech.
Mitch Patishall, Pendleton Heights (2010-12) — In 2012, Patishall was drafted in the 36th round by the Chicago White Sox and was named THB Sports Baseball Pitcher of the Year.
He was an IHSAA All-State honorable mention pick in 2012, when he was 7-1 with a 2.51 ERA on the mound and hit .488 at the plate. After not being tendered an offer by the White Sox, Patishall went on to pitch at Cincinnati.
Trey Stokes, Alexandria (2016-19) — In 2019, the Tigers rolled to the 2A state championship and Stokes was the team’s leadoff hitter and catalyst, earning the 2019 THB Sports Baseball Player of the Year.
That season, Stokes hit .345 with eight doubles, 41 hits, 43 runs and 20 stolen bases. He homered to lead off the regional title game and was a North-South All-Star after his senior year and was a part of three Alexandria sectional championships. He is now at IU-Kokomo.
Eston Stull, Pendleton Heights (2014-17) — Now a teammate of Stokes at IU-Kokomo, Stull posted a dazzling stat line on the mound during his senior season.
A part of two sectional championship teams, Stull combined with McDermott to make up a formidable 1-2 pitching punch. He was 8-0 in 2017 with a 1.16 ERA and fanned 53 batters in 42 innings and was named a North-South All-Star. Stull was 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA as a freshman and 5-1 with a 5.11 ERA his sophomore year at IU-K.
Landon Weins, Frankton (2015-18) — Weins capped his brilliant Frankton career with back-to-back sectional championships to go with his 2017 Johnny Wilson and 2018 THB Sports Player of the Year Awards.
Were it not for an injury his senior season, Weins might have duplicated Cherry’s feat of being both the THB Sports player and pitcher of the year. It did nothing to slow him at the plate as he hit .441 with 13 triples and 41 hits. He was 2-2 with a 1.94 ERA that season after a junior campaign when he was 4-1 with a 0.78 ERA and struck out 120 batters in 72 innings over those two seasons. After a year at Morehead State (4-3, 3.06), Weins transferred to Purdue.
Curtis Wilson, Anderson (2010-13) — Wilson wrapped up his career as the 2013 THB Sports Pitcher of the Year.
He was 6-1 with a 1.47 ERA as senior and posted a 23-8 record for his career, which included being a part of Anderson’s last baseball sectional championship in 2012. Wilson started his collegiate career at Danville Community College before heading to Morehead State for two years.
