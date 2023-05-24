LAPEL -- The last time Lapel and Monroe Central met in baseball sectional play came in 2021 when the Golden Bears won 6-5 in a semifinal matchup. Fast forward two years and as the great Michael Scott once said, “Oh, how the turn tables.”
In a first-round sectional matchup, the Bulldogs (21-9) defeated Monroe Central (7-19) 16-2 via the mercy rule in a contest riddled with walks, hit-by-pitches, passed balls and fielding errors. Junior center fielder Talan Jarrett said while he feels like Lapel may have lost focus during a regular-season lopsided contest like this, the Bulldogs were able to stay focused due to the high stakes of sectional play.
“It’s nice seeing the mental side of us excel,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “(It’s nice to) take advantage when the opportunities are there.”
The Golden Bears went down quietly in the top of the first, and with one out in the bottom of the inning, freshman shortstop Camden Novak and sophomore third baseman Rylie Hudson hit back-to-back singles to get things going for the Bulldogs. The next at-bat Novak crossed home on a wild pitch to take an early 1-0 lead for Lapel.
That lead was quickly erased with some self-inflicted damage by the Bulldogs. Sophomore third baseman Carter Duncan reached first base on a throwing error, freshman first baseman Levi Pence was hit by pitch and suddenly Monroe Central had two on with no outs.
Freshman shortstop Logan Walker laid down a bunt, and when the Bulldogs tried to get Duncan out at third base, the throw rolled away and the Golden Bears tied it at 1-1.
Senior left fielder Quentin Roberts drew a walk to begin the bottom of the second for Lapel and advanced to second on a groundout. In the next at-bat, sophomore first baseman Kai Newman reached first on an error before Jarrett’s RBI single gave the Bulldogs their lead back.
Then the floodgates opened. Senior right fielder Owen Imel hit a high fly ball to left field, and when it was dropped, not only did Newman score, but Jarrett did, too, on a throwing error. Up next, Novak drove in Imel on a groundout to put Lapel up four.
To cap off the five-run second inning, senior catcher Isaac Bair ripped an RBI single into right-center field, and the Bulldogs went into the third inning with a 6-1 advantage.
After a quiet third inning from both sides and another scoreless turn for Monroe Central in the top of the fourth, Lapel got things going again in the bottom of the inning. The first four batters reached base, but only Hudson’s was via a hit. After Novak scored on an error and Hudson scored on a hit by pitch, the Golden Bears’ sophomore starting pitcher Lane Wilson was replaced by junior Zane Tinsman.
Wilson allowed eight runs on six hits, with two walks and one strikeout.
However, Tinsman couldn’t stop Lapel’s offense as sophomore second baseman Landon Brown hit a two-RBI single to dead center field to extend the lead to nine. Jarrett continued his productive evening at the plate with a sacrifice fly to shallow right field before Imel hit an RBI double past the shortstop to keep things going for the Bulldogs.
In the end, Jarrett finished with two hits and a sacrifice fly, adding two RBI to his line. Jarrett was batting second to start the season, a spot he said he struggled in before Campbell moved him to the nine hole. Now, he approaches his spot in the lineup as a second lead-off position.
“It’s worked out really well for us,” Campbell said. “He’s completely bought into that role, and you could not ask any more from him.”
Novak kept the home team rolling with a two-RBI double to left field before Monroe Central made another pitching change, putting Pence on the mound. Tinsman collected one out, but gave up six runs on two hits and two walks.
Pence wasn’t able to remedy Lapel’s offense as Bair drove a ball into the shallow outfield, scoring one before a throwing error on the same play scored another. This was the last of the Bulldogs’ damage in the bottom of the fourth, as they ended the inning having scored 10 runs and leading 16-1.
Needing just three outs to win via the mercy rule, the Golden Bears put two on with two outs before Baker’s day on the mound ended. In 4 2/3 innings of work, Baker allowed one run on one hit, with three walks and six strikeouts.
Though a runner scored via walk, sophomore Darl Gustin eventually earned the final out for Lapel, advancing to the second round of sectional play against Wapahani (19-8-1) after the Raiders defeated Muncie Burris (3-15) 17-0 in their first-round contest. The last time the Raiders and Bulldogs met in sectional play came in 2022 when Wapahani ended Lapel’s season in the first round with an 11-1 victory.
The Raiders are not only defending sectional champions but have 18 sectional titles in program history. Campbell said Wapahani’s legacy combined with Lapel’s disappointment last season makes this year’s second-round matchup mean that much more as the Bulldogs look to win their eighth sectional crown.
“We’ve been through the tough losses, and although they’re far away, they’re still fresh in everybody’s minds,” Campbell said. “Wapahani is just the team that you want to beat in the sectional.”
Both Lapel (five) and the Raiders (10) are riding win streaks heading into this contest, and Jarrett said the Bulldogs can advance to the championship the same way they defeated Monroe Central in Round 1.
“I think this team can do it,” Jarrett said. “This is the team. This is the year. We’ve got all the talent. We can do anything as long as we stay locked in.”