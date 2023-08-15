LAPEL -- The Lapel boys soccer team is here because of a group of athletes.
When Lapel Middle School started a boys soccer team, multiple players hoped a high school variant would follow. But it didn’t.
“Since sixth grade, me and my brother (senior Corbin Pinkerton) tried to get a team started,” senior Caleb Pinkerton said. “And then last year, the (plan) didn’t go through.”
But that did not stop the duo and fellow senior Brenden Grubbs from continuing their quest to establish Lapel’s next sport. The group went to the drawing board and came up with a new idea.
“We printed out papers like contracts that people would play,” Pinkerton said. “And then we spent a full weekend (passing them out). … We went and found as many people that would sign.”
After the ball started rolling and the brothers found some success, coach Drew Beahm joined the push.
“(The Pinkerton brothers and Grubbs) worked their butts off to get this goal, and they went door to door recruiting people,” he said. “We were at 11 players, which is the bare minimum. And because these guys just kept going, they’re the reason we have this team.”
Tuesday against Tri-Central was the program’s inaugural match. Even though the Bulldogs fell 4-0, Grubbs was impressed with their efforts.
“(For) half of our defensive line, this is their first year playing,” he said. “Two of them have only had nine practices. So they’ve made tremendous progress from when they started.”
But while most of the game was all Trojans, Lapel senior goalie Cody Baker stood out.
“I was just trying to be aggressive and attack the ball,” Baker said. “My defense did really good today, and they definitely helped me out.”
To his coach, Baker did just that.
“Cody stepped up,” Beahm said. “I met Cody two weeks ago, and to see him play and how he did, I couldn’t be more proud. He had more than 20 saves on the goal.”
But at the end of the day, the final score did not matter. The level of play did not matter. What mattered is Lapel now has a place for boys soccer players to compete and have fun.
“(Our goal is) just to get out there and have fun,” Beahm said. “I want them to get to know the sport and to enjoy it the way I did. … And just continue to grow and work together.”