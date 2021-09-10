LAPEL — While Friday’s final score may not indicate as much, Lapel football coach Tim Miller believes his team is close to being ready to compete with the best the state has to offer.
But their Week 4 opponent refused to allow the Bulldogs to build on momentum and had a quarterback who refused to be tackled.
Indianapolis Lutheran quarterback Montasi Clay rushed for over 250 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Class 1A second-ranked Saints to a 34-13 win over the Bulldogs, handing Lapel its first loss of the campaign.
“We knew coming in that we would have our hands full,” Miller said. “And we did. They don’t have many weaknesses. They can throw the football, and obviously their quarterback is a phenomenal football player. Up front, they’re good and their defense is fast and aggressive. They’re a well-coached football team.”
A pair of failures to seize upon a momentum shift in their favor cost the Bulldogs, including one on the first play from scrimmage.
Lapel won the toss and elected to defer, giving Lutheran the opening possession. In a rare mistake, Clay bobbled a handoff for a fumble, and Kyle Shelton recovered for the Bulldogs, who were in business at the Saints’ 19-yard line.
But the Bulldogs could not pick up a first down, and Kaden Camp’s 34-yard field goal attempt was wide left, giving the ball back to the Saints.
Lutheran drove 80 yards in 12 plays, and Clay finished the drive with a 2-yard run for the first score.
Lapel answered with a time consuming 14-play, 65-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Tyler Dollar — his 10th rushing TD of the season — on the final play of the quarter to tie the game.
While Lapel (3-1) punted on its next two possessions, Clay was putting the ball in the end zone. Touchdown runs of 19 and 9 yards for Clay built the Lutheran (4-0) lead to 21-7 before Lapel finally forced a Saints punt.
Aided by a pair of Lutheran penalties, Lapel quarterback Brennan Stow engineered a scoring drive just before the break that seemed to swing momentum back to Lapel once again.
With eight seconds remaining in the half, Stow scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown run to seemingly cap an 85-yard drive. But a holding penalty sent the Bulldogs back to their own 26 for one last play, and Stow found Nick Witte in the back of the end zone as time expired. While Camp’s extra point attempt was blocked, it sent the Bulldogs into the locker room down 21-13, but safe in the knowledge they would receive the second-half kickoff.
But, once again, the Bulldogs could not capitalize on the opportunity as the offense produced a three-and-out.
Camp then broke loose for a 79-yard score on the next play to put Lutheran up 28-13. He added a 12-yard score late in the third period to seal the game for the Saints.
“Those are momentum shifts and those are times in games when you’ve got to come up and make plays,” Miller said. “We weren’t able to do it tonight.”
But even in defeat, Miller saw enough to remain optimistic about the team going forward.
“We don’t believe in moral victories, so right now we’re disappointed,” he said. “But we were able to do some stuff. We were able to move the ball. We were able to keep it a one-score game at halftime. From here, we’ve just got to build on it.”
Stow threw for 162 yards with a touchdown and a late interception, and leading rusher Dollar was limited to 56 yards rushing but added 36 receiving.
The Bulldogs will be on the road next week, travelling to North Decatur which fell to former Lapel assistant Jake Stilwell and Shenandoah 20-8 Friday night, Stilwell’s first football head coaching win.
