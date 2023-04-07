LAPEL — Park Tudor sent 11 hitters to the plate and scored six insurance runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Lapel baseball team with an 11-3 victory Friday.
Park Tudor starting pitcher Lucas Bassi drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead in the third inning. Mason Jennings then hit a ground ball through the legs of the Lapel third baseman, allowing Nolan Whitehead and Brady Redman to score and increase the lead to 3-0. Whitehead extended the Panthers’ lead to 4-0 with an RBI groundout in the fourth inning.
Bassi earned his second win of the season and struck out nine hitters through 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run in the fifth. Park Tudor coach Courtney Whitehead praised Bassi, who has a campus visit at Princeton on Monday, for standing up and speaking to the team as a leader after the victory.
“It is his second outing of the year,” Coach Whitehead said. “He showed really good command. He usually gets stronger as the game goes on, but I’m proud of his ability to be resilient, battle through to give us a chance to win.”
Lapel managed to load the bases and bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Ryan Sibbitt came in to relieve Bassi and successfully pitched out of the jam.
Josh Bumpus, hitting ninth in the Park Tudor lineup, drove in Cole Burkman with an single up the middle to add on to the lead in the sixth inning.
The Bulldogs (2-1) rallied back with two outs in the bottom of the sixth as Camden Novak ripped a two-run double down the left-field line to cut the deficit in half. Huntington University-commit Owen Imel led Lapel with two hits.
“It is really good to see us get in that situation,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “Twice now we have been in situations where we had to battle teams, and it’s good to see those characteristics in our guys early in the season.”
Brady Redman and Burkman both earned RBI knocks as the Panthers hit around in the seventh inning. Redman went 2-for-3 in the game and led the Panthers with three RBI.
Coach Whitehead mentioned his 4-0 ballclub focuses on quality performances in the postgame huddle before discussing goals each individual can reach to help the team excel.
Lapel hosts Greenfield-Central in a doubleheader Saturday. The Bulldogs will open the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament against Anderson Prep on Tuesday at home.
“With the Madison County tournament next week, we want to get some tough games under our sleeves and play good competition going forward,” Campbell said.