FAIRMOUNT — Early in the fourth quarter with his Lapel Bulldogs clinging to a 60-57 lead, coach Kevin Cherry took an unexpected charging foul against one of his former players in Madison-Grant senior Antonio Blackwell, who was chasing a loose ball out of bounds.
“He plays so hard and I like Antonio a lot,” Cherry said. “The first thing he does is ask me if I’m okay, what a mature move while the play is happening. That doesn’t surprise me, he’s a fantastic kid.”
But the coach bounced back and, with 26 points from sophomore Brode Judge leading the way, his Fairmount homecoming was a happy one as the Bulldogs pulled out a hotly contested 69-62 win Friday night.
With the win, Lapel (11-10) inches over the .500 mark for the first time this season with their 8th win in 11 outings. Madison-Grant (14-5) saw a four-game winning streak come to an end.
Both teams singed the nets in the first half, combining to make 12-of-17 3-point shots before halftime. Brode Judge connected on his first four attempts as Lapel scored the first eight points of the game and led much of the first half.
M-G coach Josh Hendrixson felt the first two minutes of the game proved to be pivotal.
“When you play a team the caliber of Lapel, it’s got to be a 32-minute game,” he said. “I feel like the first two minutes, we missed a couple things that were scouting report things and (Lapel) took advantage.”
The Argylls scored the last seven points of the half, including a drive to the basket at the buzzer by senior Jase Howell to take a 41-37 lead into the locker room.
But after the first half shootout, with Howell scoring 22 points and Brode Judge scoring 16, Lapel ramped up the defensive pressure in the second half, limiting Howell to just four points after halftime.
“That’s what we talked about at halftime because, we know they’re going to keep making shots,” Cherry said. “We just hoped we could get enough stops.”
After Blackwell gave Madison-Grant the lead at 50-48 with 4:23 left in the third quarter, Brode Judge scored on a drive to tie the game and Matt Carpenter put the Bulldogs on top with a baseline spin, openers for a 9-0 run that gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
A Peyton Southerland 3-poitner for the Argylls cut the game to 58-57, but Jaden Cash and Nick Witte each hit a pair ot the free throw line to keep M-G at arm’s distance.
Cash scored 14 for Lapel while Brode’s twin brother Bode scored 12 points with six rebounds and three assists, despite missing significant time with foul trouble. Witte chipped in six points, but grabbed seven rebounds — including three on the offensive end.
Southerland scored 11 for the Argylls while Gavin Kelich added 10 points to go with a team-best seven rebounds.
It was Cherry’s first game at Madison-Grant since coaching the Argylls to a 19-4 mark in 2020-21.
“I just saw a lot of familiar faces that I hadn’t seen in awhile,” he said. “It’s such a good community up here.”
The Bulldogs will return home for a Tuesday matchup with New Castle before hitting the road next Thursday at Tipton. The Argylls will turn around quickly to host Eastern (Greentown) Saturday and will entertain Muncie Burris on Tuesday.
In the junior varsity contest, Lapel outscored Madison-Grant 27-4 in the second quarter and went on to a 61-42 win. Luke Jones led all players with 22 points for the Bulldogs while Ike Almeda led the Argylls with 12 points.