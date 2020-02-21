LAPEL – When boys basketball games come down to the wire, Lapel has thrived this season. In games deiced by five points or less, the Bulldogs are 8-1. Friday’s matchup against Madison-Grant stayed with the trend.
After going back and forth throughout the entire game, Lapel pulled away in the fourth quarter off of heavy contribution from seniors Kolby Bullard and Cole Alexander and survived 66-percent shooting from the free-throw line for a narrow 75-70 win.
“We have not lost a close game yet,” Bulldogs head coach Jimmie Howell said. “We missed some free throws at the end that I don’t think we’re normally going to miss, but we hit a lot of them earlier. We shot a lot of free throws, and we’re not used to shooting them. Had a nice game from Bullard and Cole Alexander might’ve played the best game he’s ever played. He had an outstanding game.”
Alexander was a force in the paint for the Bulldogs, finishing with 21 points.
“I feel the same way in that I played the best game of my career tonight because I was able to do a lot of things,” Alexander said. “I kept playing the game, helped defensively and rebounding was key. The more rebounds we have, the less they have, so the more second chance points the better.”
While Alexander locked down in the paint, Bullard covered just about everything else with a team-high 23 points, knocking down three 3-pointers. Even when it wasn’t Alexander and Bullard doing the scoring, the Bulldogs saw contribution from just about everyone. Senior Noah Frazier hit back to back 3s, which were debatably the game-winning points.
“Our bench people have done a great job all year, and tonight was no different than other times,” Howell said. “With 30, 40 seconds left and Huber out of the game, we usually don’t handle things well. We were able to get to the free throw line and continue to win the ballgame thanks to the bench.”
As a team that only shoots about 12 free throws per game, Howell said the team was more than happy to take almost 40 shots from the line. Despite shooting five percent lower than they usually do from the line, it’s experience the Bulldogs believe they needed.
“We got them in foul trouble early, and we were smart enough to know that we were in the bonus and had the chance to shoot several free throws,” Howell said. “That’s one thing that really helped us in the second quarter as well and contributed to the success we had there.”
On the other end of the court, the Argylls aren’t hanging their heads. The last time Madison-Grant was at Lapel, it lost by 24. After the sudden loss of assistant coach Kyle Guenther earlier this month, the team has played with its hearts on its sleeves. Coming off of wins over Alex and Southwood, and narrowly losing to Lapel, the team believes it’s heating up at the right time.
“To come in here and take Lapel to the buzzer, I thought it was a great effort,” Argylls head coach Brian Trout said. “I was a bit concerned this week about everything the kids went through last week in where are effort was going to be and where our energy is going to come from. I was really interested to see how we’d respond tonight, and we talked all week about where we were going to find that same kind of energy from last week. I thought we brought it tonight.”
Up until the final seconds, being forced to foul, Madison-Grant was never really out of it. Multiple times the Bulldogs tried to pull away, but the Argylls jumped right back into it. A big part Madison-Grant’s resiliency can be pointed to junior Justin Moore, who threw down a career-high 23 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. He had eight points alone in the first quarter.
“He was the man inside tonight,” Trout said. “He was going against two of the biggest kids we’ve seen all year. Our last three games, Justin has really stepped his game up. If we can continue to bring double digits a night, that’s going to help our outside shooting as well.”
As for Lapel, a team that lives for close games, it is preparing for another tight matchup against Tipton on Thursday. The Blue Devils suffered their fourth loss to Oak Hill on Tuesday.
“We’re hoping to gain some confidence before heading into the postseason,” Howell said. “We’ve won six of our last seven, and I’ve been pounding that close games are ours into their heads. Close game are ours.”
