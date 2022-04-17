ANDERSON – Owen Imel was surprisingly calm Saturday before making arguably the biggest start of his career.
Working on back-to-back nights and harnessed with a limited pitch count, the Lapel junior was spectacularly efficient in a relatively brief outing – setting the tone for the Bulldogs’ 9-5 victory against Pendleton Heights in the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament championship game at Memorial Field.
“Honestly, I thought I was gonna be more nervous,” Imel said between posing for pictures with teammates and the Madison County championship trophy. “We had a nice team breakfast thanks to the parents. I went home, took a nap, woke up, came right here. I was excited (the) whole bus ride, ready to go.”
It showed.
Imel surrendered just one hit and three walks while recording eight strikeouts on 70 pitches over 3 2/3 innings. He left with Lapel leading 4-0 and with the bases loaded with Arabians after back-to-back walks.
Reliever Kyle Shelton got a strikeout to end the frame, and the Bulldogs were off and running toward their first Muller crown since 2015.
“(Imel) did a fantastic job starting yesterday (in a 31-pitch relief appearance against Anderson) to put himself in a spot where he can come back and be on a limited pitch count,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “But he helped his team out today, and he did exactly what he needed to.”
The Bulldogs (4-0-1) had no shortage of heroes on a cold and windy night.
Eight of the team’s nine starters either drove in a run or scored one, and Lapel put runs on the board in every inning in which it batted except the fifth.
It started with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the first by Imel and Shelton and a walk to Brock Harper that loaded the bases. Rylie Hudson laced a one-out single through the infield for the game’s first run, but Pendleton Heights opener Spencer Leppink got back-to-back strikeouts to escape further damage.
Reliever Jackson Ragan was not as fortunate in the second inning.
The Bulldogs again loaded the bases on two walks and an error before Harper was walked again and Brennan Stow was hit by a pitch to make it 3-0.
Lapel’s fourth run came with the bases jammed again in the bottom of the third when Shelton reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Landon Brown.
Then the game was broken open in the fifth.
Stow and Hudson walked to lead off the inning and moved to second and third on a sacrifice bunt by Jake Paska. Brown followed with a single to score one run, and Landon Bair hit a two-out RBI single to make it 6-0. Shelton capped the rally when he was hit by a pitch to force in his second RBI.
The seven-run lead stood in stark contrast to the Bulldogs’ semifinal victory at home Friday night when a sloppy fourth inning led to a 4-0 deficit against Anderson.
“We wanted to change that,” said Bair, whose father Mathew won the tournament as Highland’s coach in 2010. “We got punched in the semifinal game, and we wanted to come out and throw the punches first. And we wanted to make sure we did that. And we thought if we did that, we could take care of it on the back end and win the game.”
Lapel expected a rally from the Arabians – who have won nine Muller titles and were making their 15th appearance in the championship game – and was not disappointed.
Pendleton Heights (3-6), which entered the tournament with four injured pitchers and had to play four games in five days, finally broke through on the scoreboard in the fifth inning on a two-out single by Nate Gilmet.
The Bulldogs added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth on a two-out, two-run single by Harper, but they had to sweat through some tense moments in the top of the seventh.
The Arabians’ final rally began with a walk to Aiden Clay and single by Caleb Frakes. Leppink followed with an RBI single, and – after a strikeout – Gilmet recorded his second RBI single to make it 9-3.
Jordan Green’s groundout to shortstop scored Leppink, and Sam Conner reached on an error to score Gilmet and put the tying run in the hole.
But Shelton induced a fielder’s choice groundout to end the game and ignite the championship celebration in Lapel’s dugout.
“With us not being in a conference, there’s certain things you circle throughout the season, and this is obviously one of them,” Campbell said. “It’s one of the few times we have something really to play for other than just to win the game. So them having success in doing that is awesome.
“The end of the game was difficult – stressful, I guess – and that’s always what you expect from Pendleton. But it’s also good for us to be in those situations.”
The Bulldogs had been knocking on the door of their second title, with Saturday marking their third championship game appearance under Campbell since 2017.
But this was the group to finally get over the hump.
“I think it speaks a lot to us staying focused,” Imel said. “And we faced a good Liberty team in the first round (Tuesday). We did what we were supposed to do. That Anderson team was tough. We got punched in the mouth. We fought back.
“This Pendleton team – we came out, threw our punch, kept punching and we didn’t let it go at the end. That takes a lot of mental fortitude, and we just didn’t give it up.”