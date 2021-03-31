LAPEL — As Shenandoah and Lapel were engaged in a high-scoring slugfest where cool temperatures and high winds affected play, where it was obvious early 10 runs would not be enough to secure a victory, the most basic of baseball fundamentals wound up paving the way for victory.
Parker Allman lined a sharp single with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Bulldogs walked off to spring break with an 11-10 windswept win over the Raiders.
Lapel improved to 2-0, while Shenandoah suffered its second loss in as many games.
Lapel came to bat in the bottom of the seventh needing a run to tie after a Dylan McDaniel sacrifice fly staked Shenandoah to a 10-9 lead in the top of the fifth.
Camden Gooding — who had a pair of RBI singles earlier in the game — led off the inning with a ringing double to center off Raiders reliever Carson Brookbank. Paden Hudson followed by beating out a sacrifice bunt attempt, and Kyle Shelton then beat out an infield grounder to score pinch-runner Devin Yeskie with the tying run.
Noah Clark bunted in an attempt to move the runners over but also beat the throw to first. Allman lined the next pitch into left field to score Hudson with the game winner.
The bunt singles put Brookbank, who had pitched well since entering the game in the fourth inning, in a tough situation.
“I think Carson did a really good job today, and he threw strikes,” Shenandoah coach Ryan Painter said. “That’s baseball. I knew 100% there wasn’t anything we were going to be able to do about that, if they place it in that spot.”
Brookbank pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits — five coming in the seventh inning — while striking out two and walking none, something that had been a problem earlier in the game.
“Bunting is most high school coaches’ favorite part of the game,” Lapel coach Matt Campbell said. “It’s something that we’ve emphasized in practice a lot, and once you do it once, the kids start believing.”
Early, it appeared the game would be decided by walks and sloppy defense, although high winds blowing out to right field made any ball hit in the air an adventure.
Shenandoah jumped on Lapel starter Brennan Stow for five runs — only two earned — in the first inning. After the first two had reached, a Blake Surface sacrifice fly was dropped in the outfield to allow one run to score. Another error and a walk preceded a Jasper Campbell double to deep left field to drive in two more runs for the Raiders.
Lapel scored two in the bottom half without benefit of a hit. Raiders starter Lucas Mills issued four walks, including one to Brock Harper that forced in a run, and threw a wild pitch to score a second.
The Bulldogs added five in the second inning to take their first lead. Lapel’s first hit was a two-run home run to center by Clark. Allman followed with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. A Stow double and another walk spelled the end for Mills. Kaden McCollough came on in relief and issued a walk to Harper before RBI singles by Caleb Rowland and Gooding capped the rally.
The Raiders played long ball in the fourth inning to regain the lead. Wyatt Lowder drove in one with a sacrifice fly, and one out later, Surface drove a three-run homer to left field for a 9-8 lead.
Hudson relieved Stow in the fourth and surrendered the Surface home run. But, aside from an unearned run in the fifth inning, he pitched well over the final four innings to earn the victory.
“A handful of guys stepped up with multiple hits — timely hits — and multiple walks,” Campbell said. “You can’t ask for more of an enjoyable game from both sides of the field this early in the year.”
Shenandoah pitchers issued seven walks in the first three innings, something for Painter and the Raiders to work on for future improvement.
“Walking people has put us in trouble so often,” he said. “Last night (8-3 loss to Southwood) and tonight both. Last night we walked eight, and tonight Lucas walked six and got us in trouble. If we eliminate those, this is probably a different ballgame.”
Shenandoah will travel to Union County on Saturday while Lapel will play April 9 at home against Park Tudor following spring break.
