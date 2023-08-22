ANDERSON -- Lapel seniors Jocelyn Love and Krystin Davis scored two goals each in Tuesday’s 7-1 rout over Anderson.
The Bulldogs (3-0) remained undefeated after outscoring the Tribe (0-3) within the first five minutes of action. Love dribbled through Anderson’s backline and scored an unassisted goal to give Lapel an early advantage. Two minutes later, Lapel extended the lead to 2-0 as Love delivered an assist inside the box to Davis.
“I have got some good senior leaders so I am going to put this on them to make sure we are improving everyday and make sure our focus is there everyday,” Lapel coach Chad Soden said.
Davis carries elite speed, which allows the Bulldogs to open the field and stretch out the defense. Lapel continued to pounce in the 15th minute as sophomore midfielder Paris Koscelek recovered a rebound off a shot attempt by Davis and scored to increase the lead to 3-0.
Midway through the first half, Love delivered an uncontested strike from the top of the box for her second goal of the game and sixth of the season. Soden referred to Love as a pure scorer, who thrives on crossers and forcing defenders inside the box. By halftime, Soden noticed the heat affecting the ladies' stamina and improvised a balanced strategy to send through balls to his fastest players.
“What I was looking for really was to stay sharp,” Soden said. “First half, I think the heat really got to them, but that is my big thing for them is we want to get better every single day.”
Lapel’s underclassmen played significant minutes in the second half, yet continued the onslaught. Sophomore Sophie Goodwin sent a volley inside the box to Davis, who converted the assist to score her fourth goal of the season and extend the lead to 5-0 in the 53rd minute.
Three freshmen saw daylight in the second half and found the back of the net. Lapel’s Leila Wilson freed herself open on a breakaway to score the sixth goal, and Lilly Jacobs later recovered a rebound and scored off a corner kick to seal the road victory. According to Soden, Wilson is one of the more experienced players on Lapel’s roster, and he mentioned she sees the field as well as the upperclassmen.
With 16 minutes remaining, Anderson created its best scoring opportunity and drove the ball deep inside the box for the first time. Anderson freshman Whitlee Leslie recorded her first career varsity goal to put the Tribe on the scoreboard. Anderson coach Jacob Boggs mentioned Leslie provides “movement, passing and, of course, a good shot” for the Tribe.
“She has got all the talent,” Boggs said. “Over the next four years, if she puts in the hard work, she will be able to go play in college.”
The Tribe aims to secure the first win of the season in Thursday’s home matchup against Delta (1-0-1), while Lapel intends to emerge victorious in Thursday’s battle of unbeatens against Wapahani (3-0).