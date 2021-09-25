ANDERSON -- Greens at Edgewood Golf Club made slick by overnight rains did Macy Beeson and her Lapel teammates few favors in the regional the Bulldogs hosted Saturday.
But Beeson will return to the IHSAA State Finals to defend her championship of a year ago despite a 3-over-par 75, made worse by a double-bogey 6 on hole 9, her final hole.
Lapel also hoped to snag one of the three team berths, but a 350 total was only good for fifth. The Bulldogs took 19 more strokes than third-place Batesville.
Beeson, a junior who was regional medalist last year with a 73, was third this time and topped the five qualifiers from schools whose teams didn't advance. She could have bettered that if not for a turbulent final three holes.
She bogeyed the par-3 7th and had to shoot out of the bunker to save par on 8 (also par-4). On 9, she faced a par putt from just outside the green, and saw a short bogey putt lip out.
"I thought (the greens) were harder than I thought they would be because it rained a lot, so I thought they would be softer" Beeson said. "(The ball was) rolling pretty well."
Besides her late struggles, Beeson was consistent. She had 14 pars and one other bogey (on 16), and she birdied the par-5 18th to end the first nine at 36 (even par).
"I was on it with about everything," Beeson said. "I was making good contact with the ball, just missing putts that I shouldn't have."
Beeson's round was a far cry from her 66 in the Lapel invitational last month at The Edge, and she also shot 73 in the sectional at Harbour Trees.
"I know she wanted to be regional champ again, but I'm just focused on state now," Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said. "She kept her head in it. She was talking to me about how she wasn't doing well on her last four holes in tournaments, and we'll have to work on that going into state."
Sophomore Rosemary Likens, Lapel's No. 5 golfer, continued her solid play with a personal-best 90. That was a 33-stroke improvement over her regional round last year. She shot 97 in the sectional.
The other Bulldogs didn't fare as well as they had liked. No. 3 Grace Martin 91, No. 4 Kerith Renihan shot 94, and senior No. 2 Chloe Renihan finished her career with a 97.
"I was expecting to make it out to state because it is our home course," Crosley said. "We did shoot 329 at our invitational and I told my assistant (Cameron Mendel) that if we shoot another 329 we would make it out, and 331 made it out. It is what it is."
Daleville placed 12th at 402, with Kaitie Denney, the Broncos' No. 2 player, leading her team with a 95.
No. 1 Addy Gick, who played in a foursome with Beeson, came home at 97. Gick had a pleasant end to her round with a birdie on 9.
Olivia Reed and Ava Capes both shot 105. Daleville was in its third regional in four years, after missing last year, and will return its entire roster next season.
Pendleton Heights senior Grace Wiggins took part in her third regional and shot 92.
Noblesville edged Hamilton Southeastern for the team crown, 313-315. HSE's Yanah Rolston was medalist with a 69.
