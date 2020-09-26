ANDERSON — Macy Beeson has played better rounds at Edgewood Golf Course than she did in Saturday's girls golf regional.
She hasn't had a better result on her home layout, and this time it was first place.
Beeson's 73 (2-over par) bested the individual field, and the Lapel sophomore is again headed to the IHSAA state meet.
"I played OK, but it's not where I wanted to be," Beeson said. "I definitely wanted to be under (par), and it stinks a little bit that I couldn't reach my goal. But, overall, the conditions were a little hard today, but I think I played all right."
A brisk wind impacted the scores of Beeson and other competitors on an otherwise nice day at The Edge.
Beeson's four birdies (Holes 1, 6 ,10 and 13) were offset by double-bogeys on 8 and 15, as well as bogeys on 9, 11 and 16.
Still, Beeson ended one stroke ahead of runner-up Caroline Whalon of Noblesville, and she duplicated her sectional medalist effort at Harbour Trees. Beeson tied for third in last year's Edge regional, also with a 73.
"A couple of shots affected her, but she kept grinding and kept her head in it, and that's all I can ask for," Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said.
Beeson will prepare for state with practice rounds Sunday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, where she tied for 13th last year.
"My goal is always to win it, and I think it's everyone's goal," she said. "But (I'd be happy with) top 10 or better."
Unlike a year ago, when Lapel was 13th at state, Beeson will go it alone for her school. The regional-host Bulldogs placed sixth with 356 strokes. They were 11 shy of No. 3 Greenfield-Central. Noblesville won with 314, and Hamilton Southeastern (324) was next.
Junior Chloe Renihan was the second-low Bulldog (90). Senior Sierra Campbell shot 93, sophomore Kerith Renihan 100 and freshman Rosemary Likens 123.
"The team did well," Crosley said. "They battled through and through with the wind and course conditions. I'm proud of them, and they had a good year, and hopefully they'll do better next year."
Two area golfers competed as individuals. Pendleton Heights junior Grace Wiggins shot 89, and Daleville senior Emma Allen 93. Allen fell one shot short of advancing out of the Muncie sectional but took the spot of a qualifier who could not play because of Covid-19 concerns.
Madison-Grant placed 13th Saturday at the East Noble regional at Noble Hawk Golf Club in Kendallville, with a 391 team score by its four seniors.
Abbie Hostetler had a 94, Allie Hostetler shot 96, Nancy Chapel 100 and Allie Vetor 101.
