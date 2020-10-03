CARMEL -- Lapel sophomore Macy Beeson shot a 2-over par 146 over two rounds at Prairie View Golf Course this weekend and beat Carmel's Michaela Headlee by one stroke at the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals.
Beeson shot an even-par 72 Saturday to finish out the best peformance in school history and become just the second girls golf state champion from Madison County.
Anderson's Teri Granger won the title in 1977.
This story will be updated.
Macy Beeson, 2020 State Champion! @LapelHighSchool pic.twitter.com/1G91MmUUS3— Lapel Athletics (@lapelathletics) October 3, 2020
State Champion! pic.twitter.com/0uFtcaXNb9— Lapel Athletics (@lapelathletics) October 3, 2020
State Champs! pic.twitter.com/ywBwnFVxof— Lapel Athletics (@lapelathletics) October 3, 2020
State champion Macy Beeson of Lapel receiving her medal. @thbsports pic.twitter.com/nVmD9Dyteo— Mike B (@Mikeb1961sports) October 3, 2020
