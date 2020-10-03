Macy Beeson (copy)

Lapel’s Macy Beeson splits the fairway with her tee shot on Hole 12 during the Madison County Championship in August at Meadowbrook Golf Course. ON Saturday, Beeson became the first player from Madison County to win the girls golf state title since Anderson's Teri Granger in 1977. 

 David Humphrey | For The Herald Bulletin

CARMEL -- Lapel sophomore Macy Beeson shot a 2-over par 146 over two rounds at Prairie View Golf Course this weekend and beat Carmel's Michaela Headlee by one stroke at the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals.

Beeson shot an even-par 72 Saturday to finish out the best peformance in school history and become just the second girls golf state champion from Madison County.

Anderson's Teri Granger won the title in 1977.

This story will be updated.

