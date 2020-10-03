CARMEL -- The nearly three hours between the completion of IHSAA State Finals leader Macy Beeson's round and that of her closest competitor may as well have been three years.
And when Carmel's Michaela Headlee left a birdie putt inches short on the final hole, Beeson -- standing with her Lapel teammates on the Prairie View Golf Club practice green -- let out a brief but very audible scream.
That was when the sophomore found out she was going to be an immortal at Lapel.
Beeson equaled par 72 for the second round Saturday, and her 2-over 146 for 36 holes topped freshman Headlee by that one stroke. Beeson became the first Lapel athlete to win an individual state championship in any sport.
"I'm the state champion!" Beeson said. "I won (Madison) County, sectional and regional, and being state champion is even better."
The left-handed Beeson was one of only two players to shoot par or better in a single round in the event (Headlee was 1-under Saturday). Beeson entered the day one stroke behind Chloe Johnson of Evansville North.
Beeson teed off in the first group on Hole 1 early in the morning and therefore had to sweat out others on the leaderboard, who happened to play later in the day.
Unlike Friday's first round in which she parred 15 holes and double-bogeyed the 18th, Beeson rode a rollercoaster in Round 2, particularly on the back nine.
Beeson carded par-36 on both halves, but she had three birdies and three bogeys from 10 through 18 (she also birdied Hole 2 and bogeyed 7). And she put herself in position to par a number of holes after very long birdie putts.
Following a bogey on 10 in which she found a bunker, Beeson set herself up for a birdie on the next hole, which she made from 3 feet out.
A second straight birdie, from 15 feet on the par-3 12th, gave Beeson a brief outright lead at 1-over, and she was 1-under for the round.
On 14, Beeson chipped to within a foot of par, but that putt skipped the lip and she was back to even for the day.
Beeson did make good on 15, with a 20-footer that was her second birdie of a par-3 in the space of four holes. But she three-putted 16 and gave that birdie back.
Faced with birdie putts of at least 30 feet on the final two holes, Beeson got to reasonable length to try to save par. She did just that, and her battle with Prairie View ended in a draw.
"My goal for the week was just to play simple golf and just try to hit fairways and greens and make birdies," Beeson said. "Coach (Dylan Crosley) said just to keep calm."
Going onto the finishing hole of the tournament -- one she double-bogeyed the day before -- Crosley had a simple message for Beeson.
"I said, 'Macy, par is going to be your friend, birdie is going to be your best friend and bogey will be your ex-boyfriend,'" Crosley said. "She went out and made par, and I couldn't be more proud of her."
Beeson said there were some difficult pin placements and she had to battle stronger winds on the back nine both days, and Crosley added her iron control wasn't always good, and that left her with tough putts.
"Other than that, she played really well, and she battled through that front nine," Crosley said. "It was difficult on the back nine, but she handled it really well."
Beeson also earned All-State honors last year (tied for 13th) and was Noblesville sectional and Lapel (Edgewood Golf Course) regional medalist this year. She joins Teri Granger of Anderson (1978) as a Madison County girls state champion.
"Even par is really good for this course," Beeson said. "I'm proud of the way that I played, and I'm super happy that I won."
