LAPEL — While Maddy Poynter’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer may have been just an inch from perfection, denying Lapel its first girls basketball championship, nothing could take away from the special season the Bulldogs enjoyed or the enduring legacy the team will leave behind.
Lapel finished at 22-8 after falling one point short in the state championship game after winning its first Madison County title in 16 years and its first sectional and regional crowns in 17 years and has earned another title, the THB Sports Team of the Year.
During that historic postseason run, the Bulldogs overcame double-digit deficits in all three sectional games and food poisoning at regional before defeating a pair of top-five teams to win their first semistate championship.
Lapel was led by Laniah Wills (15.8 points per game), Maddy Poynter (11.5), Deannaya Haseman (8.6), Jaylee Hubble (6.5), Kerith Renihan (4.2), AnnaLee Stow (3.5) and Rosemary Likens (1.6), each of whom had their own heroic moments during the tournament run.
Wills, Poynter, Stow and Likens will return for the Bulldogs next season.